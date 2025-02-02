Kyle Busch sets clear his goal for ‘The Clash’ at Bowman Gray Stadium 

Kyle Busch, the NASCAR legend, has shared his aim for Sunday's race after his qualifying at Bowman Gray. He wrote on X he would be going for his fifth podium finish at the Clash.

Busch has established himself as a formidable competitor in the annual NASCAR Clash, boasting a remarkable history that includes participation in 18 events. He has clinched victory in this prestigious exhibition race twice, first at the 2012 Budweiser Shootout and again in the 2021 Busch Clash. Busch's consistent performance is underscored by his impressive average finish of 8.1, reflecting his ability to navigate the challenges of this high-stakes race. Throughout his career, he has led a total of 131 laps, showcasing his skill and competitiveness at the front of the pack.

The 39-year-old shared his hopes for his finish at the Clash. He hopes to add another one to his four podium finishes in the annual exhibition race.

"The Madhouse lived up to its name. But hey, I put it in the show. Going for my fifth-straight Clash podium tonight," Kyle Busch said.

Bowman Gray Stadium (often termed the "Madhouse") holds a special place in NASCAR history as the site of the inaugural race in 1949, making it the first weekly track in the series. After more than 50 years without hosting a Cup Series race, its return is a major milestone for the sport.

Denny Hamlin, the reigning champion of The Clash, enters the event with an impressive record—four victories, the most among active drivers. While The Clash does not award championship points, a win can provide a crucial momentum boost, setting the stage for a strong NASCAR season.

"We didn’t have the money to buy Kurt a car": Kyle Busch remembered how his father’s “sacrifice” propelled eldest son’s racing career

Kyle Busch recently shared an emotional reflection on his brother Kurt Busch's remarkable NASCAR journey during an episode of the Kenny Conversation podcast. Kurt, who retired in 2023 after suffering a severe concussion at Pocono Raceway, had a distinguished 23-year career highlighted by 43 wins, including a championship in 2004 while driving for Roush Racing.

"When my brother wanted to start racing, we didn't have the money for my brother to buy a car. For Kurt to go to start racing, my dad had a car but nothing for Kurt, so my dad sold that '32 Ford for $32,000 and was able to take that money and go invest into some race cars for Kurt to get started. So he was making sacrifices left and right," Kyle Busch said [15:45 onwards].

"I think one of the lessons that our dad taught us was you have to take care of your equipment and you have to make it to where you're not spending a ton of money every week to be able to go to the racetrack the next week. So not crashing, not burning up the tires, not overrunning the engine, stuff like that. So when we would get out front, dad had a rule it was basically like, 'Pace the field as much as you need to pace the field to lead the race' like, that's it."

Despite finishing as the runner-up in two critical races at the end of 2024, Kyle Busch is determined to reclaim his winning form at the iconic Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025. With his contract with Richard Childress Racing nearing its end, this season is crucial for his future in the sport. Fans eagerly await Busch’s performance as he aims for redemption and a return to victory lane.

