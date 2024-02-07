Kyle Busch sets sights on maiden Daytona 500 victory after coming close last year - "Can't wait to finally bring home the hardware"

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch has his sights set on capturing the first Daytona 500 victory of his career.

Kyle Busch is gearing up to enter the 20th full-time Cup Series season of his career. The 38-year-old's long-spanning career consists of numerous awards and accolades, including two NASCAR Cup Series championships, and victories at the Southern 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Brickyard 400.

However, an achievement that still eludes his illustrious career is a win in the "Great American Race," the Daytona 500. Busch came close to winning the race on multiple occasions, but was never quite able to seal the deal. A runners-up finish in 2019 remains his closest brush with glory.

Last year was a similar story for the Las Vegas native. After starting the grid from the 36th position, Kyle Busch made his way to the top, leading the Daytona 500 with three laps remaining in regulation. However, his hopes of victory were dashed by a race-ending crash in the second overtime, relegating him to a disappointing 19th-place finish and extending his winless streak in the Daytona 500.

As he enters his second season with Richard Childress Racing, Busch remains undeterred by past setbacks. Reacting to the unveiling of the paint scheme reveal for his No. 8 Chevrolet for Daytona 500, Kyle Busch wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Can’t wait to get to Daytona and finally bring home the hardware. 20 years of trying… The same as someone at RCR before."

Kyle Busch admits disappointment over runner-up finish in Busch Light Clash

The 2024 NASCAR campaign kicked off with the season's first non-points exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Pole-starter Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing cruised to victory in the exhibition race, whereas Kyle Busch had to settle for a second-place finish. Following the race, Busch spoke to the media, expressing frustration over missing out on the victory. He said (via NASCAR.com)

"Second, third, second kind of hurts. I don’t know what it really is. It’s just tight nature, tight bullring kind of stuff, the things we all grow up doing with legends cars, late models, all that."

He added:

“Always kind of enjoy getting back to those every once in a while whenever I can. Last year I remember, I went up to New Hampshire and ran a late model race at a big quarter, small three-eighths mile race track and finished second there, too. This second stuff sucks"