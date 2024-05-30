Kyle Busch shares latest update on his upcoming Xtreme Outlaw Series participation

Before this season, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch had expanded his racing ventures beyond NASCAR and actively participated in the 2024 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Ahead of Friday’s Xtreme Outlaw Series event, Busch has provided an update about his participation in the event. He took to Instagram on Thursday morning to inform fans that he won't participate in Friday’s dirt racing event at Coles County Speedway due to “logistical hurdles and the potential of inclement weather” in the St. Louis area.

In an Instagram story, Busch wrote:

“Due to logistical hurdles and the potential of inclement weather in the St. Louis area this weekend, we are unable to commit to race at Cole's County on Friday as originally planned.

"If the weather does allow, It will still be a great weekend of racing and the track has done an incredible job of putting on a show for the fans, so be sure to support your grassroots racers by getting your tickets to make it out there. We hope to revisit at a later time this year.”

Apart from Xtreme Outlaw Series participation, Kyle Busch competed in select Truck and Xfinity Series races in 2024.

“It was a seesaw night” - Kyle Busch reviews his rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600

The #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver described the recently concluded Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as a challenging experience, as the race was called due to inclement weather.

However, Kyle Busch believed that he could have potentially gained a few more spots if the Charlotte race had continued through its full length. He finished 15th. Describing his outing at Charlotte, Busch said (via NBC Sports):

“It was a seesaw night for the zone Chevrolet team in this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We were off the mark early in the race battling a loose-handling Chevy and struggling to get through traffic. We ended up one lap down after our first pit stop due to a penalty for an uncontrolled tire...”

“We worked our way inside the top-10 for a few laps before the last round of stops but we were just too tight in the center and too loose off to stay there. I think we could have picked up a couple more spots if we had finished the race.”

With 346 points, Kyle Busch sits 14th in the Cup Series points table after 14 races. Heading into this weekend’s Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Busch is the defending winner of the event and will look to claim his first win of the season.