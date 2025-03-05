Kyle Busch snaps back at Team Penske star Austin Cindric’s $50,000 penalty - “He got off with that one”

Kyle Busch has expressed his opinion on the penalty handed to Austin Cindric for his incident with Ty Dillon. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Kyle Busch reflected on the race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), last weekend.

During the interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Busch gave his opinion on the on-track incident between Cindric and Dillon and mentioned that Cindric was lucky to get away easily. During the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, Ty Dillon of Kaulig Racing pushed Cindric of Team Penske off the track shortly after a turn on Lap 4. Cindric retaliated by hooking Dillon’s right rear bumper, causing Dillon to spin into the wall. Despite the incident, both drivers were able to continue racing, with Cindric finishing in 25th place and Dillon in 28th.

Cindric received a $50,000 fine and lost 50 points. Busch believed that Cindric "got off" with the behavior on track.

"I think intent is intent. I do not agree with the call there. I don't care where it is -- Daytona, Martinsville, Watkins Glen and it's not his first time either. He got off with that one," the #8 driver said.

Kyle Busch had a strong performance at COTA where he led in 42 of the 95 laps. Busch is on a two-year winless streak. The way he dominated the race should have ended his streak but a late caution allowed Christopher Bell to close the gap and overtake him for the win, narrowly avoiding their altercation from last year at the same race where Bell had spun Busch.

Kyle Busch sent an unfiltered message about former ‘bu*thead’ Christopher Bell in the wake of their intense COTA fight

Following their intense battle at COTA, Kyle Busch sent a playful message to Christopher Bell on social media, referencing a past incident where Bell spun him out. Busch humorously acknowledged that while Bell was the "bu*thead" last year, he himself may have assumed that role this year. Despite the competitive race, Bell managed to pass Busch cleanly, securing the win without contact.

“Last year the #20 was the butthead. This year it was me. GG @CBellRacing,” Busch posted on X

The win was largely enabled by a pair of fresh tires installed during a pit stop, while Busch raced on older tires, ultimately impacting his ability to keep pace with Bell in the closing laps. Busch noted that he was pushing his car to the limit but needed the same tire advantage as Bell to maintain his lead.

Bell's strategic tire advantage and skillful driving allowed him to secure his second consecutive win of the season, while Busch finished in the top five, marking his best result of the year.

