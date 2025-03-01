Kyle Busch speaks his mind with a hot take on NASCAR’s COTA changes: “We lost two and didn’t gain any”

Richard Childress Racing driver and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch shared his views on COTA’s (Circuit of the Americas) new layout. The change was announced in 2024, which shortened the racetrack from a 3.41-mile layout to 2.3 miles.

It also took away the long back straightaway that the track had always been known for. After climbing the frontstretch, the drivers need to drive through the esses, making the tightest turn around turn 10.

Noting the same during a recent interview, Busch said (quoted by Speedway Digest):

“As you come back onto the back straightaway, the corner is kind of a flowy corner, so I don't think you'll get much two-wide racing through there.”

The shorter layout will feature 20 turns like before, but the absence of a backstretch could significantly reduce the time the drivers spend with their feet on the gas. The reduced length of the track will also increase the number of laps in Sunday’s (March 2) EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from 68 to 95.

“Trying to setup something on that little short shoot before Turn 12 is going to be tricky to say the least,” Kyle Busch further explained. “Because you want to be on the inside for that corner but the next two corners you're going to want to be on the outside. So I don't know, I feel like we lost two and didn't gain any. We'll see how that transpires and what it looks like.”

Notably, it’s the first road course race of 2025. The event will be televised live on FOX from 3:30 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to its radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Rebel Bourbon releases Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon ahead of COTA collaboration

Rebel Bourbon, Kyle Busch’s sponsor for multiple races in 2025, has recently launched a limited edition 108 Single Barrel Bourbon. The Las Vegas native handpicked every barrel and then bottled at 108 proof.

Five thousand cases of the bourbon have been allocated to stores nationwide. According to reports, each 750 ml bottle is available at a retail price of $39.99.

Philip Lux, brand manager at Rebel Bourbon, said in a statement:

“Kyle selected every barrel for this one-of-a-kind release with the guidance of Master Distiller John Rempe. Each barrel was hand-bottled, giving each bottle a bit of rebellious character and a flavor profile to match! This special release is made to be enjoyed by collectors and fans of Rebel, Kyle and RCR alike."

Rebel’s 2025 stint with Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team begins with the upcoming Cup Series race at COTA in Austin, Texas. 2025 also marks Rebel Bourbon’s second straight year as Busch’s primary sponsor under a multi-race deal.

