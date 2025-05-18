Kyle Busch speaks out about his unique find at North Wilkesboro that’s not viable for the All-Star Race

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch competed in the Truck Series Window World 250 race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 17. During the post-race interview with NASCAR journalist Peter Stratta, Busch revealed his unique learning from the race.

Ad

Despite being a part-time driver in the Truck Series, the 40-year-old has dominated the series with his remarkable skills. He began his career in the third-tier NASCAR series with Roush Racing in 2001. Since then, Busch has switched multiple teams and currently drives for Spire Motorsports. Also, he secured 67 wins, 119 top-five and 143 top-10 finishes in 177 starts in his Craftsman Series career.

Kyle Busch made his second Truck Series start ahead of the Cup Series All-Star Race to gain a better feel of the track. However, things went differently during the Truck Series, and he claimed there was a viable difference between the racing lines.

Ad

Trending

"It's funny because the truck line that I was running was super high; enter right up on the wall, get it to the wall in the middle of the corner, and then the cup car was, was, a lane, lower, you know, so just different between the two vehicles. So, what I learned in the truck race didn't do a whole lot," he explained [00:05].

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Busch qualified second for the Window World 250 and finished ninth behind Kaden Honeycutt. Meanwhile, Chandler Smith secured the second win of the 2025 season. Additionally, Busch secured P10 in stage one and P6 in the second stage of the 255-lap race.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch gave his views on how drafting has changed since the NextGen cars

The Stock Car Association introduced NextGen, or Gen7, cars at the inaugural race of the 2022 season, the Daytona 500. NASCAR aimed to increase on-track competitiveness by reducing the cars' horsepower. However, the move received mixed opinions from the motorsports fans.

Ad

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch drove the NextGen car and found something oddly different from the previous-gen cars. He pointed out that new cars capitalize on the energy from behind, and the drivers rely on others to build the required speed for drafting.

“The draft is a big deal, and honestly, the energy in the draft now is not necessarily coming from ahead of you; it’s more so coming from behind you. Two, three, four, five cars behind you is where that energy really develops, and you get pushed forward from that energy. So, the draft is different than what it used to be. Years ago, you would suck up to the guy in front of you and slingshot past him and make him move that way. Now, you’re really relying on everything happening behind you and building from behind," Kyle Busch said via Speedway Digest.

Kyle Busch ranks 17th on the Cup Series drivers' standings with 244 points this season. He has secured four top-10 and one top-five finish in 12 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.