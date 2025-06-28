Kyle Busch stresses execution and team accountability to secure NASCAR playoff spot

Kyle Busch emphasized that the path to a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot lies in executing and taking responsibility as a team. Busch is 63 points off the playoff cutline with nine races left in the regular season.

Busch is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR, with over 20 years of racing experience. He is currently behind the wheel of the #8 for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, marking his 21st year as a full-time driver in the series. Busch also boasts 63 Cup Series victories, ranking him ninth on the all-time wins list, along with two NASCAR Cup Series championships and one Xfinity Series championship.

Before the race at EchoPark Speedway, a track he favours, Kyle Busch said:

Trending

“I think it just boils down to all of us on our team being accountable,” Busch said. “Pit crew, myself, (crew chief) Randall (Burnett), engineers, everybody and being able to do what we know how to do and what we’re paid to do and that’s to execute. It starts here this weekend.” (via nbsports.com)

Busch stressed that the key to making the playoffs this season is for him and his team to do what all the drivers are paid to do, which means performing well on the track. Despite missing the playoffs last season and still waiting for a win in his last 74 Cup races, Busch is adamant that there is still a path to the playoffs even without a victory. This season, 11 different drivers have won races, leaving only five playoff spots to be claimed based on points. Kyle Busch pointed out that if another driver outside the current playoff positions wins a race, it would force him into a must-win situation.

Kyle Busch delivers his verdict on NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program

Kyle Busch has expressed a positive view of NASCAR's newly implemented Driver Ambassador Program (DAP), calling it "beneficial" for drivers. The program, which started in 2025, awards points to drivers based on their promotional activities off the track, including media appearances and fan engagement efforts. Drivers who are former Cup Series champions receive higher points for their status. The driver with the most media appearances in each half of the season earns a $1 million bonus, while the driver with the fewest media appearances receives $7,500.

"From the driver's perspective you know, just the work that you do and being rewarded for that and having the opportunity to go do some stuff or sign up for some stuff that that was self-induced I guess you'd say. To go do some of those things and and get rewarded for that was beneficial. I can't say that i've necessarily faulted the program at all, like I can't find a fault besides it's really hard to beat those guys at the top." [6:05 onwards] (via Frontstretch)

Busch ranked eighth in the first term of the program, which concluded after the Pocono race, with Joey Logano leading the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.