Kyle Busch isn't “stressing” about making the playoffs, it's something else bothering the RCR driver

Half of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is over, and Kyle Busch needs a win to secure an automatic spot in the playoffs. However, the veteran driver is not worried about his playoff chances as much as he's concerned about continuing his 20-year-long win streak amid a winless drought.

In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, when asked about playoff chances, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Busch made it clear that his main concern isn't about making into the playoffs but rather maintaining his 20-year streak of winning at least one race in every Cup season since 2005.

“I'm not stressing over the playoffs probably as much as I'm stressing over the 20-year win streak. That's the bigger goal. You win a race for that, you're going to be in the playoffs, right? So that's the bigger one,” Kyle Busch said.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series has been a mediocre season for Kyle Busch, as he has been lacking consistency and momentum and has not come close to a win.

Busch’s last Cup win came at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. Coincidentally, he will be competing at this track on Sunday (June 2). He has a good record at Gateway, as he also scored a P2 finish in the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway.

Kyle Busch describes what his 20-year win streak means to him

Speaking about his 20-year win streak, the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver said that he has competed for victories in multiple cars and different teams during that time.

Describing his win streak to Pockrass, Busch said:

“I mean I think it says a lot. There's a lot of different cars that I've raced in that time. There's been a lot of different crew chiefs that I've worked with and engineers and teams and people and pit crews and all that stuff, you know, so it just goes to show you how tough this sport is and where it's become, and what it all boils down to is just being able to be consistent with fast cars and be up front. We've had it some weeks; we haven't had it others.”

Kyle Busch is the strongest driver heading to World Wide Technology Raceway compared to other drivers. If he wins, he will qualify for the postseason and end his frustrating 35-race winless streak.