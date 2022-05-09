"I had nowhere to go" - Kyle Busch suffers DNF at Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch had a bad weekend at Darlington Raceway after posting his second DNF of the season. "The track too tough to tame" made spinning become the order of the day for some Cup drivers.

Kyle Busch was among the drivers who couldn’t tame the track, as his hopes of collecting a second win of the season were crushed in Stage 2 after an impressive finish in stage one.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. "I don't like that at all."- @ClintBowyer A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. "I don't like that at all."- @ClintBowyer A frustrated Kyle Busch walks away from his damaged car on pit road at Darlington. https://t.co/HkBA6GdiyN

The #18 was collected from Brad Keselowski's tire bust on lap 167, leading to his early exit from the track. Following the DFN, Kyle recorded a disappointing finish in 33rd, while Keselowski posted a finish in 34th place.

While speaking about the incident to FOX Sports, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said:

“Just the (No.) 6 cars blew a right-front tire off of (Turn) 2 and I had nowhere to go, just got collected up and something not of our doing, but it’s frustrating for having a good M&M’s Camry.”

The day had begun well for the veteran driver as he took the green flag from pole five, which was the perfect start for a driver of his stature. A few laps into stage one, Busch was already running in the top three as Logano held the pole tight and Busch was battling hard to take Larson’s second position.

Kyle Busch's performance at Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Eventually, Busch was able to edge out Kyle Larson from the inside line, taking second place before the end of Stage 2. Larson encountered some issues with his #5 Camaro, which gave Busch a better chance to handle Logano.

On lap 62, Busch’s day peaked as he managed to overpower Logano and take the lead for the first time. However, #18 didn’t manage to hold the pole for long as Logano, who was leading the race for the better part of Stage 1 and made a comeback and reclaimed his pole position, while Busch dropped to pole four at the end of Stage 1.

In Stage 2, Busch's hopes of finishing strong were high as he began the stage in the top five. After a few laps, Keselowski's bad luck caught up with him.

Keselowski, who started the spinning session on lap 3, ended his racing weekend in Stage 2 after his tire blew up and he collided with Kyle Busch, causing severe damage and forcing him to retire for the day.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi