Kyle Busch takes the blame for early spin that triggered multi-car wreck in Viva Mexico 250

Kyle Busch was ousted from contention early on during Sunday’s Cup Series race, the Viva Mexico 250, in Mexico City. He spun out on Lap 8, collecting Kyle Larson, AJ Allmendinger, and Zane Smith in the mess. The Richard Childress Racing driver walked away with a DNF, his second of the season.

Busch had just himself to blame. Following the restart, most drivers switched to wet tires, but it proved detrimental for the Las Vegas native. He lost control of his No. 8 Chevy and lodged it straight into Justin Haley’s ride.

Recalling the incident during a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass, Busch said,

“I went to the brakes and just ice. Maybe it was a little bit too heavy of a brake spike. Just turned around backwards and spun out backwards. Hate it for all the guys that got involved because it was, obviously, purely my fault. I don’t know what I could have done differently.”

“I broke at the 10 marker. It’s not like I was trying to break at the six. I was in trouble for a good second or two and then I was like, ‘I am going to nail some people so I better turn around backwards, and at least try to soften the blow,” he further explained.

Busch’s team wasn’t able to repair the car, so he had to sit out the rest of the event. The driver is 44 points below the playoff cutline, and a DNF is the last thing he needed. Safe to say that the Chevy star needs to win to get in.

Kyle Busch is still vying for his first win of the 2025 season. He is currently on a 73-race winless streak, the longest of his Cup Series career. He sits 18th in the championship standings with 323 points to his name.

Kyle Busch reminisces the last time he won at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Before Sunday’s race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Kyle Busch was the last NASCAR driver to win a race at the 2.674-mile racetrack in Mexico City. Back then, he was driving the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The event was named the 2008 Corona Mexico 200 under the banner of the NASCAR Nationwide Series, now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. While Busch took the checkered flag, Marcos Ambrose and Scott Pruett wound up inside the top three.

Reflecting on his win, Kyle Busch posted on X (formerly Twitter),

“I know y’all remember the last time we raced in Mexico.”

Next up for Busch is The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM. Scheduled for June 22, the 160-lap event will stream live on Amazon Prime Video, 2 PM ET onwards. Additionally, radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

