Kyle Busch teases a “Battle of the Busch”s” with son Brexton amid RCR driver’s returns to Legends car

Kyle Busch playfully hinted at a “Battle of the Busch’s” as he took to X to show his son, Brexton Busch, racing at the Caraway Speedway. This message adds fuel to a possible father-son face-off on the track as Kyle’s recently returned to his racing roots in Legends cars in 2025.

Busch is a NASCAR Cup Series veteran who has found plenty of success across NASCAR’s top tiers. His exciting post on X (formerly Twitter) left fans eager to watch two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion race it out with his son. The post included a video clip of Brexton racing.

Kyle Busch took to X to write,"Brex and l will be going head to head before ya know it. Battle of the Busch’s??"

Busch now drives the No. 8 Chevrolet ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) as his 9-year-old son makes waves in the racing world. Brexton recently won the Junior Sprints feature at the Tulsa Shootout to win his first Golden Driller.

Brexton started in pole position and never gave up his lead, handling corners with skill beyond his years. He led all the way to the finish line, showing the deep-rooted talent in the Busch family. His victory earned him a Golden Driller trophy and a shiny new electric mini dirt bike.

This tease of a “Battle of the Busch’s” also coincides with Kyle Busch’s return to Legends car racing after a 22-year gap. His recent participation in Legends car events held at the Citrus County Speedway saw Busch drive the No. 51 machine. Posting about it on social media, his wife Samantha Busch wrote on social media:

"There’s something you don’t see every day."

NASCAR fans may see this as a nostalgic nod to his early racing career as he took on the challenge of short-track racing in a 5/8-scale replica vehicle of the stock cars. He raced in the event from 1999, winning two track championships before moving on to late model racing in 2001. The return to the grassroots level saw a full-circle moment for Busch just as his son began to make his mark.

Kyle Busch's family's racing legacy from Kurt Busch to Brexton Busch

Kyle Busch is a modern NASCAR icon, winning the NASCAR Cup Series twice with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015 and 2019. He has with 63 Cup Series wins, to go along with 102 wins in the Xfinity Series and 67 wins in the Truck Series. But the Busch family's racing heritage extends beyond him. His brother, Kurt Busch is an accomplished former NASCAR driver with over a two-decade-long career.

Kurt won the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship for Roush Racing. This was the first title in the playoff-style format. He also raced for multiple other teams, including Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing, and 23XI Racing with 34 career Cup Series victories.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch in their last race together at AdventHealth 400, 2022- Source: Imagn

This makes the Busch name synonymous with success in stock car racing. Now, Brexton Busch, emerging as the next generation displaying talent in dirt track, suggests that the Busch racing legacy may continue with him.

