Kyle Busch teases a ‘special’ gift for his fans guarded by a high-stakes condition

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently shared a lighthearted post on X for his sponsor ahead of NASCAR's Throwback Weekend. Busch is set to drive the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1, sponsored by Cheddar's, at Darlington Raceway on April 6, 2025.

Richard Childress Racing and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen first partnered up in 2020. Their relationship steadily grew, and they began sponsoring Busch since his debut season with RCR. The restaurant chain sponsored the #8 Chevy driver for seven races in the 2023 season.

Following their long-term relationship, Kyle Busch shared a humorous post for his sponsor featuring him in his iconic car in Cheddar's paint scheme, delivering fries. Busch has a special gift for his fans with a caveat, and revealed it in the caption:

"Home in record time, because of course. This Sunday, I’m back in the @cheddarskitchen at @DarlingtonRaceway. If I take the checkered first, you all get a FREE No. 8 Special."

Cheddar's Kitchen is known for its homemade American classic meals at an affordable price with a home-like atmosphere. The restaurant chain has over 180 restaurants across 28 states in America. The Kitchen has a unique way of welcoming guests with a warm honey butter croissant on the house.

The restaurant chain will sponsor Kyle Busch's #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the final Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway in the 2025 season.

Austin Dillon wants to escape his teammate Kyle Busch's shadow at the Darlington Raceway event

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon has had a tough start to the 2025 season. He has struggled to land a solid finish among the top 10 drivers. His best finish came at Phoenix Raceway, where he secured a P12 finish. Dillon has scored only 114 points in his seven starts and ranks 27th in the drivers' standings.

Meanwhile, his teammate Kyle Busch sits 11 spots above him in 16th place on the leaderboard. Busch has locked in three top-ten and one top-five finish. His best finish came at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 secured a P8 finish. With his solid performance in the 2025 season, Busch overshadowed his teammate.

Reflecting upon the same on Wednesday, April 2, during Chevrolet's media day, Austin Dillon said:

"Darlington has been a good track for us. I really enjoy Darlington. It's so tough; it is everything that we promote it to be as far as the level of difficulty, and you're just right up against the limit, right up against the wall, and tires still fall off, even with this NextGen era. It's one of those races where you earn your money, and the driver has a lot of value for taking care of the tires, long run, pace, and all those things," stated Kyle Busch's teammate, via SpeedwayDigest.com.

"I enjoy Darlington; it's also one of those races that I need to add to the Crown Jewel victories because I got the 500, and I got the Brickyard. The Southern 500 is the one you need, right? I know it's not the Southern 500, but a Darlington win would be enough to cover it. If I can check the box, I would love to," he added.

Austin Dillon's best finish at the 1.366-mile track came nearly five years back in September 2020, where he clinched a P2 finish. Three years later, he secured a P4 finish at the track and wrapped up last year's race in P16.

