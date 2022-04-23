Kyle Busch doesn't think the Bristol win 'really says anything about our season'

A two-time Cup Series champion and Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Kyle Busch had a difficult start to the 2022 season. However, last Sunday he finally won the Food City dirt event.

Busch has now won at least one race for the 18th consecutive season, tying Richard Petty for the longest such stretch in the series' history. The triumph was also Busch's 60th Cup victory. It's also the tenth-most Cup Series victories of all time.

On Twitter, Busch's wife congratulated Busch on his win.

Samantha Busch

Congrats



Good thing Brexton gave you all those dirt racing tips



What a night! Congrats @KyleBusch on the Bristol dirt victory and 60 cup wins! I'm so proud of you! Good thing Brexton gave you all those dirt racing tips #BristolDirtRace #nascar #raceday

Kyle Busch claimed that his triumph at Bristol does not reflect how the season has gone for him thus far. In his statement, he said that:

“I don’t think the win here tonight really says anything about our season. We all have had some vocal meetings this year with some struggles and things like that.”

Kyle Busch won the Bristol race because he was able to get into the right location at the right time to overtake race leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe. The victory is a huge confidence boost for the No. 18 driver's squad, which has had a string of middling results and horrible luck in the Next Gen car.

How Kyle Busch performed to claim win at Bristol Motor Speedway

The majority of teams pitted between Stages 2 and 3, however Kyle Busch was one of those who stayed out. Busch led the pace as the race resumed on lap 151, followed by Logano and Blaney.

Briscoe was in the 14th row. Off Turn 2, Reddick surged to the center of the pack between Busch and Logano and took the lead shortly after.

On Lap 162, Cody Ware, Elliott, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were involved in an incident exiting Turn 4, resulting in another caution. Reddick took the lead on lap 168, followed by Logano, Blaney, and Austin Dillon.

After the restart, Busch rocketed from sixth to second.

Chase Briscoe collided with leader Tyler Reddick entering the final turn, sending both cars spinning out of control. Reddick was able to straighten out his No. 8 Chevrolet and continue, but not before Busch, who was third at the time, beat him to the checkered flag by 0.330 seconds.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass updated the win for Busch.

Kyle Busch wins Bristol dirt as Reddick and Briscoe tangle on final lap.

