Kyle Busch and other truck series drivers shot with cat litter during the Atlanta race

During a red flag period at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a safety truck shot Kyle Busch and other NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers with sand, a.k.a. cat litter. It was intended to clean up the track, but unfortunately affected the drivers.

Ad

Busch is a 39-year-old NASCAR driver scheduled for five races in the Craftsman Truck Series with Spire Motorsports this season. Driving the No.7 Chevrolet Silverado, the Fr8 208 at Atlanta was the first race from the part-time schedule.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by Tino Pattigno III, the Truck Series drivers could be seen on the side of the track when the safety truck blew cat litter into the right-hand side of their vehicles.

Ad

Trending

"Think you’re having a bad day? 😬 The NASCAR Truck Series drivers were just shot with CAT LITTER that went into their trucks during the red flag," Pattigno III wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Busch, meanwhile, voiced his concerns over the red flag procedure, particularly the safety truck blasting cat litter, but to no avail. Speaking about the incident, the Las Vegas native said on the radio (via Jeff Gluck on X):

"I've never owned a cat, and I can see why."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cat litter aimed to clean up the track after Rajah Caruth spun out of second place, collecting several drivers, including Daniel Hemric and Spire Motorsports driver Andrés Pérez de Lara. However, Busch reportedly said the track wasn't cleaned off well enough, with debris lying on the backstretch.

Regardless, Busch put on a dominant performance to win the race. The Chevy pilot was alongside Stewart Friesen taking the white flag but managed to edge his opponent in the final stretch. The victory improves his series record to 67 wins.

Ad

Kyle Busch reveals his game plan after Truck Series win at Atlanta

In a post-race interview, Kyle Busch spoke about fighting for the lead at all times on a track reconfigured like a superspeedway. While the 39-year-old lost the lead several times to drivers like Daniel Hemric and Grant Enfinger, he got it back before taking the checkered flag.

Ad

Busch said (via Josh Sims on X):

"Just trying to make sure I stayed as far forward as I possibly could. All those guys would kind of cycle around to me and get to the next one in front of me, I just kept trying to make sure that I battle back and get back to that front so I could try to control the best way that I could but that inside was good. They're rolling forward so made for a heck of a race." [0:42]

Ad

He added:

"Proud that we had a heck of a race here in the finish. It wasn't a single file so there was some mixing it up for these fans out here to see a cool show."

Expand Tweet

With Kyle Busch winning the Atlanta Truck Series race, the veteran NASCAR driver now has 232 victories across the three national series. The list includes 63 Cup Series wins, 102 Xfinity Series wins, and 67 Truck Series wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"