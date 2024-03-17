Kyle Busch unconvinced about Bristol racetrack surface after finishing 2nd in Truck Series race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was left dissatisfied with the track conditions following the recent Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday (March 16).

After a week's break, Truck Series action hit the track once again, this time in Bristol. For the full-time Cup driver Kyle Busch, the race was another opportunity to prove his dominance after having already won his first race of the Truck season in Atlanta.

However, the track conditions at Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of Saturday's race left many drivers, including Busch, questioning the conditions of the race. Multiple drivers noticed a change on the surface during the Cup Series practice and qualifying races from earlier in the day.

During the practice session, many cars experienced difficulties maintaining control, leading to speculation that the resin on the track might be coming loose. Busch, who participated in both the Cup Series qualifying race and Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday, told the media (via Bob Pockrass):

"I don't think it'd last long enough, you know. It'd probably be there for maybe a 100 laps, maybe 200 laps tomorrow, and then it'll be right back to where we are right now. I don't even know that you reapply, but I'm sure somebody will be smarter than me on that."

Kyle Busch elaborates facing resin troubles during Cup practice race

Kyle Busch also highlighted the drastic changes in track conditions that affected the handling of the cars, referencing the NASCAR Cup Series practice run at Bristol this weekend.

The 38-year-old elaborated, via the aforementioned source:

"It went away halfway through our run of practice, the Cup cars. The first session, you know. That's when we really felt a big track change and then the tire de-coats for us. The trucks we were working on, the older ones, being as loose as we were, putting on the newer ones being tight, it just killed us."

Despite the troubles faced, Busch concluded the Truck Series race as the runner-up. He led from the front for a big chunk of the race and won both the stages before narrowly missing out on victory to pole-starter Christian Eckes.

Having secured the lead following a late restart with 24 laps to go, Eckes ultimately clinched the win by a mere 0.141 seconds, fending off the competition from the series' all-time winningest driver.

Busch will now turn his focus towards the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 race on Sunday (March 17). The Las Vegas native starts from the 14th position.