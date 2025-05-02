Kyle Busch unpacks the drama behind his Talladega misery involving Brad Keselowski and Josh Berry

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently featured on the Bumper Door Clear podcast with Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft after Sunday's (April 27) Jack Link's 500 race. On the podcast, Busch opened up about the drama behind the Talladega mishap.

Busch showcased some flashes during the qualifying session and secured P2 behind Zane Smith. The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had a best time of 52.70 seconds and a top speed of 181.72 mph. However, things changed when the Richard Childress Racing driver found himself between two Fords.

As Kyle Busch was between Brad Keselowski and the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver Josh Berry while coming out of turn four, the Ford drivers slowed down and checked up. Busch explained [17:41 onwards]:

"My old adage is, okay, as soon as you get straight, brake. So, we weren’t really straight yet, and they were checking up. So I started to kind of, like, hedge right a little bit to get to the right side of Brad because he pitted two boxes before me, so I’m like, okay, I’m safe to be on his right side coming in to be on his side. And I got touched just barely, ever so slightly."

“The 21 went right of me, touched me barely on the right rear taillight, which kinda turned me into Brad, which turned us both sideways. So it just kind of like culminated right there in that moment,” he added.

After getting caught up in the mess, Brad Keselowski ended his day landing a P36 finish. On the other hand, Kyle Busch finished the 188-lap race in P27, earning just one point.

Kyle Busch got candid about how drafting has changed since NextGen cars

NextGen or Gen7 cars were introduced at the Daytona 500 in 2022, aiming to reduce horsepower while improving competitiveness. However, the decision attracted mixed reactions from the fans.

After driving the NextGen car, Kyle Busch noticed something different about it. He pointed out that the new cars capitalize on the energy coming from behind, and the drivers depend on the momentum of fellow vehicles to gain the required push for drafting.

“The draft is a big deal, and honestly the energy in the draft now is not necessarily coming from ahead of you; it’s more so coming from behind you. Two, three, four, five cars behind you is where that energy really develops, and you get pushed forward from that energy. So, the draft is different than what it used to be. Years ago, you would suck up to the guy in front of you and slingshot past him and make him move that way. Now, you’re really relying on everything happening behind you and building from behind," Kyle Busch said via Speedway Digest.

The Richard Childress Racing driver ranks 16th on the Cup Series points table with 210 points. Additionally, he has secured four top-10 finishes, while his sole top-five finish came at the Circuit of the Americas, where he finished fifth.

