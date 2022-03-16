"Atlanta is going to be crazy" - Kyle Busch upbeat about NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 2022.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch, driving Toyota No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, is already set for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend on March 20th.

This time around, the driver will get the taste of a new experience at the 1.54-mile oval track following a full renovation of the tracks that NASCAR has conducted ahead of the race.

On Twitter, NASCAR highlighted the innovation of the track, stating:

"New surface and pit stop choreography should make for an interesting weekend at @amsupdates"

Kyle Busch is among the drivers who have given their opinion on what to expect in Atlanta following the renovation. While talking to the media, Kyle said:

“Atlanta is going to be crazy.”

He then gave more insight as to why the changes have inspired his excitement.

“It’s going to be a different race than what we’ve had there in years past, where you have the old asphalt and really have fast lap times to fire off, and then you have a lot of fall-off where lap times go down throughout the run. That led to having some guys come up through the field and others drop through the field, whether or not they are fast early in the run or slow late in the run, or vice versa.”

The track underwent a complete renovation for the last time in 1997. This means most current drivers have never experienced a change.

Despite the renovation, the length of the track has not changed. However, the banking of its turn has increased by four degrees.

Kyle Busch's expectations at Atlanta Motor Speedway

As a result of these changes, the No. 18 driver feels the weekend is going to be more like Daytona 500 or Talladega.

The two-time Cup Series champion has high expectations for the weekend. With a new car and track, everyone has an equal chance of reaching victory lane first.

To master the surface, Kyle Busch is planning to keep a close eye on the Truck Series as well as Xfinity Series races, which will open this weekend on Saturday.

He believes that before hitting the Speedway surface on Sunday, getting the chance to watch first will be of great help.

With four races under our belts, Kyle Busch has already bagged three top ten finishes in the 2022 season. Though he has not yet collected a win, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is not new to him and he is a favorite to collect it for the second time.

Edited by Adam Dickson