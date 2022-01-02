Kyle Busch drops an F-bomb during live interview post-Tulsa win

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2015, 2019) and NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2009) completed a triumphant charge at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. He went from eighth place to grab a maiden heat race win in his micro sprint debut. Busch's performance on the first day of the Tulsa Shootout helped him guarantee a spot in one of the six qualifying races that set the feature lineup for the finale.

Matthew Burroughs @MJBurroughs For you Kyle Busch fans (like @daltongood18 ) here’s the full interview with KB after his heat win, complete with F bomb near the end. #NASCAR For you Kyle Busch fans (like @daltongood18) here’s the full interview with KB after his heat win, complete with F bomb near the end. #NASCAR https://t.co/xYkKSNUIeh

While Busch gave a spectacular show in the non-wing outlaw, his performances in winged outlaw and A-class were not as good as his maiden win. He started fifth and finished third in the winged outlaw heat, but went from starting fifth to finishing seventh in the A-class heat.

Busch tweeted his frustrations over how challenging the Tulsa Shootout can be:

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch Had to happen soon enough. Just got my ass kicked. 😔 Had to happen soon enough. Just got my ass kicked. 😔

Some of the noteworthy NASCAR names who joined Busch to compete in the Tulsa Shootout were fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell and Truck Series stars Hailie Deegan, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt.

Kyle Busch takes racing tips from his son

This was the first time Kyle Busch competed in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. He was partly inspired to try out the dirt race thanks to his son Brexton, who was competing in the Junior Sprint Class.

Busch beat polesitter Kyle Gray to win the race and apparently had a trick up his sleeve which he learned from watching his son practice. In an interview with FloRacing, Busch said:

“I watched my son yesterday. He gave me all the tricks. Pass him on the high sides. We took it to him right there, that was fun.”

Brexton Busch @brextonbusch



The Shootout promoters extended me a provisional invite to run the A-Main, but I politely declined, and will return next year to race my way in! What an awesome time running in my first ever @TulsaShootout !! Won my C-Main & drove from 13th to 4th in B-Main.The Shootout promoters extended me a provisional invite to run the A-Main, but I politely declined, and will return next year to race my way in! What an awesome time running in my first ever @TulsaShootout!! Won my C-Main & drove from 13th to 4th in B-Main.The Shootout promoters extended me a provisional invite to run the A-Main, but I politely declined, and will return next year to race my way in! https://t.co/1hZb4pvvET

Brexton Busch, Kyle Busch's six-year-old son, went on to secure a win in the C-Main. Junior Busch followed up with a commendable performance to finish fourth from thirteenth in the B-Main. Overall, it seemed like a good debut for both father and son at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout.

