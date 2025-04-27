Kyle Busch voices frustration over NASCAR's delay in aero changes while Denny Hamlin downplays the urgency

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently voiced his frustrations in the sport's delay in making aerodynamic changes to the NextGen car in order to prevent vehicles from flipping on superspeedways. In turn, Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin wasn't concerned by NASCAR's lack of change.

Ad

FOX Motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass made it known on X that NASCAR hopes to have a new safety feature for the next Cup race at Daytona later this year, another superspeedway track. The plan is to have a flap on the A-post to prevent cars from flipping.

When Busch was asked about the plan to have a new safety feature, the driver of the #8 said those are things drivers would like to have as soon as possible. With it not being ready for this Sunday's race at Talladega, Busch expressed disappointment in NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

"You would like to have anything like that as soon as you possibly could get it and have it on the racecar, especially coming to places like this [Talladega]. So, I would agree with the sentiment that, yeah, it's a little disappointing that we don't have it yet if it's a safety feature for us," Kyle Busch said. (0:29 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Denny Hamlin told Pockrass that he isn't concerned about cars getting airborne. While the driver of the #11 acknowledged the dangers of a car flying into a fence, he believes flips aren't as severe as crashes as they may seem. Hamlin also believes that by trying to add features to prevent flips, it takes down the quality of racing.

"I haven't seen that many bad injuries from flips. I get it. We don't want them to go up in the fence. ... I think it's making the racing not quite as good, slowing down running the speeds that we're running, and we're doing that essentially to try to keep the cars on the ground. To me, I wouldn't put it on a high priority," Denny Hamlin said. (0:12 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Busch qualified second for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega while Hamlin qualified 13th. Both drivers are two-time Talladega winners.

Kyle Busch previewed the Talladega Cup race in an IG post

Kyle Busch will aim to end a winless streak that dates back to June of 2023 when he takes the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. The driver of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet rolls off on the front row for Sunday's 188-lap event.

Ad

Busch took to Instagram to give a bit of a preview of Sunday's event. He wrote:

"Don’t get too rowdy on the BLVD tonight. See yall from the front row tomorrow.😎 #RowdyNation #nascar #talladega"

Busch is in his third full-time Cup season at RCR. The Las Vegas native has three victories with the team, all coming in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.