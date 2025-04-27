Kyle Busch voices frustration over NASCAR's delay in aero changes while Denny Hamlin downplays the urgency

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently voiced his frustrations in the sport's delay in making aerodynamic changes to the NextGen car in order to prevent vehicles from flipping on superspeedways. In turn, Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin wasn't concerned by NASCAR's lack of change.
FOX Motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass made it known on X that NASCAR hopes to have a new safety feature for the next Cup race at Daytona later this year, another superspeedway track. The plan is to have a flap on the A-post to prevent cars from flipping.
When Busch was asked about the plan to have a new safety feature, the driver of the #8 said those are things drivers would like to have as soon as possible. With it not being ready for this Sunday's race at Talladega, Busch expressed disappointment in NASCAR.
"You would like to have anything like that as soon as you possibly could get it and have it on the racecar, especially coming to places like this [Talladega]. So, I would agree with the sentiment that, yeah, it's a little disappointing that we don't have it yet if it's a safety feature for us," Kyle Busch said. (0:29 onwards)
On the other hand, Denny Hamlin told Pockrass that he isn't concerned about cars getting airborne. While the driver of the #11 acknowledged the dangers of a car flying into a fence, he believes flips aren't as severe as crashes as they may seem. Hamlin also believes that by trying to add features to prevent flips, it takes down the quality of racing.
"I haven't seen that many bad injuries from flips. I get it. We don't want them to go up in the fence. ... I think it's making the racing not quite as good, slowing down running the speeds that we're running, and we're doing that essentially to try to keep the cars on the ground. To me, I wouldn't put it on a high priority," Denny Hamlin said. (0:12 onwards)
Kyle Busch qualified second for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega while Hamlin qualified 13th. Both drivers are two-time Talladega winners.
Kyle Busch previewed the Talladega Cup race in an IG post
Kyle Busch will aim to end a winless streak that dates back to June of 2023 when he takes the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. The driver of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet rolls off on the front row for Sunday's 188-lap event.
Busch took to Instagram to give a bit of a preview of Sunday's event. He wrote:
"Don’t get too rowdy on the BLVD tonight. See yall from the front row tomorrow.😎 #RowdyNation #nascar #talladega"
Busch is in his third full-time Cup season at RCR. The Las Vegas native has three victories with the team, all coming in 2023.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.