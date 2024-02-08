Kyle Busch wants to emulate NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt during 2024 Daytona 500 entry: "Finally bring home the hardware"

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch not only shares a team with late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt but also has the desire to win one of the sport's crown jewel events.

Heading into the 2024 Cup Series season, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is looking forward to competing in this year's Daytona 500, a race that he has not won yet.

Dale Earnhardt's relationship with the Daytona 500 was difficult as victory often eluded the former great of the sport. The seven-time NASCAR champion managed to conquer the feat only after his twentieth year in the highest echelon of stock car racing, having won numerous championships before that,

Kyle Busch also finds himself in a similar spot, with no Daytona 500 wins to his name despite having won the sport's ultimate prize with his previous team, Joe Gibbs Racing. The Las Vegas, Nevada native recently wrote about his desire to win the crown jewel event on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Can’t wait to get to Daytona and finally bring home the hardware. 20 years of trying. The same as someone at RCR before."

The iconic race goes live on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 pm ET.

Kyle Busch's new paint scheme for 2024 Daytona 500

Busch will be seen with a fresh new paint scheme on his #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during this year's 500-mile-long race at Daytona International Speedway. The new colors come courtesy of a new sponsor Zone Nicotine Pouches with the #8 RCR crew this season.

Draped in the medicinal nicotine products manufacturer's brand colors, it remains to be seen if Kyle Busch can add the elusive Daytona 500 title to his list of NASCAR achievements in 2024.

The buildup for the iconic race will start on Wednesday, February 14, with the qualifying for the Cup Series. Practice sessions for the other two nationwide series as well as the BlueGreens Vacations Duels will take place on Thursday.

Friday will see practice sessions for the Cup drivers as well as Truck Series qualifying and race in the evening. The same goes for the Xfinity Series on Saturday, followed by the headline event on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.