Kyle Busch website reveals his NASCAR Xfinity Series future

Last year, Kyle Busch revealed that he was racing in his last season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The #18 car driver competed the maximum allowed five races, won each time and expanded his series-leading career tally to an amazing 102 victories.

While the 36-year-old signaled throughout the season that it would be his last, many of his fans still refused to believe it. Now, Busch has officially confirmed his retirement from Xfinity in a two-part video on YouTube.

In the video, Busch discussed his career while showing several Xfinity highlights. At the end of it, several of his crew chiefs recalled their favorite moments with him.

Retweet to congratulate Undefeated in 2021. One more NASCAR Xfinity win for Rowdy. Make the record 102 victories.Retweet to congratulate @KyleBusch on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Atlanta Motor Speedway! Undefeated in 2021. One more NASCAR Xfinity win for Rowdy. Make the record 102 victories.Retweet to congratulate @KyleBusch on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Atlanta Motor Speedway! https://t.co/Vd5nLsjDQO

Just a few days remain until the start of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver's fans are nevertheless hoping that he might add some more Xfinity races to his career.

On February 19, Busch’s website officially confirmed that he had no plans to compete as the Xfinity race tab was removed. While the NASCAR tab covers the full 2022 schedule, the Truck Series tab is available but not yet populated.

Jeff Gluck, a writer for Athletic.com, confirmed on Twitter, saying:

“Kyle just confirmed this. No Xfinity this season. Said his first Truck race is Vegas.”

What will Kyle Busch do with his free time?

While Busch will not run in the Xfinity Series, he still has plans to compete in the Truck Series. In the second of his two-part video, he also revealed his plans as he will not be racing on Saturday. He said:

“Now that I’m done with Xfinity, my open time frame is going to be spent with Brexton, I guess I’m still going to be developing talent, but now it’s going to be developing my son.”

Brexton Busch is following in his father’s footsteps and has done well in the sport so far. He competed in the Beginner Box Stock Car series, where he managed to win several races, and in the 2021 track championship at Millbridge Speedway. Now, Kyle Busch’s time will be spent watching his son do the same thing.

