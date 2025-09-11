Kyle Busch and wife Samantha air out their biggest pet peeves about each other

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, recently revealed what their pet peeves are about each other. It all happened during the latest episode of Samantha’s Certified Oversharer podcast.Busch competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 8 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing. He is in his third season with the organization and is currently vying for his maiden win of the 2025 season. Busch didn't make the playoffs this year, but he still has eight races to end his winless streak dating back to June 2023.Busch doesn’t like to be told what to do or yelled at. But Samantha didn’t agree. She reminded Busch of another thing she does that her husband hates. And that’s leaving the drawers open throughout the house.“Oh my God, yes,” Kyle Busch exclaimed (11:06). “The drawers in the kitchen, cabinet doors in the kitchen...literally...we did a TikTok video...I don't even know what it is...is it a reel? Anyway, we did a video where she leaves the upper cabinet door open and I walk in the room and smack my face. That was not fake, that was legit.”When Samantha was asked what she disliked about her husband, she had two things to say. One, Busch keeps his phone set at its highest volume, and two, he sometimes drinks from the side of his mouth.“It looks ridiculous,” she admitted.Samantha and Kyle Busch have been married for over 14 years now. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary last year on December 31. Samantha is often seen alongside Kyle Busch on race days, along with their son Brexton and daughter Lennix.Kyle Busch and Samantha surprise their kids with the newest addition to their familyKyle Busch and Samantha welcomed their new dog, Millie, a Miniature Australian Shepherd, in August 2025. The family already had an older dog named Piper when Miller joined its forever family.Brexton had always wanted an Australian Shepherd, so Samantha thought of surprising him. She and Kyle had previously put the puppy into a gift box and placed it at their front door.They set up everything in a way that it would look like someone had left a gift for them. The bell rang, and Busch brought the box inside.Brexton opened it and was instantly stunned. Recovering quickly, the boy picked up the little furball, who licked his nose, already in love with its newfound family.Lennix, however, looked confused. She thought it was a cat at first. Samantha uploaded it all on Instagram, with the following caption:“Meet Millie. She's already stolen our hearts...and judging by the kids' reaction, she's right where she belongs.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle Busch and Samantha Busch currently live in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina. Originally from Las Vegas, Busch owns a property in Denver as well.