Kyle Busch and wife Samantha enjoy day out at Disneyland following the RCR driver’s Daytona disappointment

Fresh off a close finish at Daytona where he placed second in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Kyle Busch, along with his wife, Samantha, and son, is unwinding at Disneyland. Just two weeks after returning from a trip to Italy, the couple chose to decompress and shake off the stress of Kyle not yet securing a spot in the playoffs.

Kyle had earlier set aside the burden of disappointment during a pre-NASCAR Olympic break vacation to Italy, achieving finishes of 12th, fourth, and second at Richmond, Michigan, and Daytona, respectively.

Now, according to recent Instagram stories posted by Samantha Busch, the family is savoring another quick getaway at Disneyland. Sharing a snapshot with her husband and son Brexton, Samantha wrote in the caption:

"Disney for the day"

Samantha Busch Disneyland Story

Samantha kept her followers in the loop with more updates from Disneyland, sharing a snapshot of the Hollywood Tower and a video clip of a ride, with the caption:

"Going to try Tron!"

Samantha Busch Disneyland Story 2

Samantha Busch Disneyland Story 3

In subsequent posts, she shared videos of Lennix Busch trying on sandals that were a tad too big for her. Following that, Samantha added a selfie featuring herself and her "Rowdy" husband, Kyle Busch, enjoying their time on the Tron ride.

Samantha Busch Disneyland Story 4

Samantha Busch Disneyland Story 5

Kyle Busch reflects on narrowly missing a win at Daytona

Kyle Busch landed in the top five for the second weekend in a row. However, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway was shaping up to be the breakthrough he's been chasing all season, during what has been one of his toughest stretches in racing. Aside from a strong showing in the second race of the season at Atlanta, Kyle hadn’t had much to celebrate.

However, at Daytona, Busch's #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car finally showed the kind of speed he’s accustomed to, but it was Harrison Burton who ultimately edged him out for the victory. Reflecting on the race during his post-race interview, Kyle Busch said:

"Besides just wrecking him [Harrison Burton], nothing to do in that situation. I could have jumped up in front of the 21 and probably taken that, but I don’t know that he would have kept straight on me. I had more trust in the 20 there being a better ally, but it didn’t work out." [via NASCAR]

Looking ahead, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway- the final race of the regular season- will be Kyle Busch’s last shot at a win to secure a playoff position this season. With an average finish of 13.9 on the track and his best showing being second place in 2020, Busch is well-positioned for a strong performance. In his last three outings at Darlington, he has managed one top-10 finish, which came in May 2023.

