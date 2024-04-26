Kyle Busch, wife Samantha and their family "proudly" support National Infertility Awareness Week with a heartening gesture

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha, celebrated the National Infertility Awareness Week to spread awareness about IVF, a topic deeply intertwined with their own lives.

For a long time, Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha struggled with infertility. The couple eventually turned to IVF in a bid to start a family, and welcomed a baby boy Brexton in 2015. Years of struggle down the line and a heartbreaking loss of a girl embryo in 2020, the couple were blessed with their daughter Lennix in 2021.

Recently, in a bid to share more awareness over the rising cases of infertility, Busch and his family celebrated the National Infertility Awareness Week by sporting orange attires. The 38-year-old's wife Samantha took to Instagram to share their journey, reflecting on the initial reluctance to discuss their struggles openly.

"I remember when we knew we were going to have to go thru IVF it was something no one really talked about. I'm so proud that over the years so many openly speak on the topic and have completely taken away the stigma," Busch's wife said.

"Today, the WHO now classifies infertility as a disease. As a community, we've garnered invaluable support and encouragement from around the world," she added.

Through her book, "Fighting Infertility," Samantha Busch offered a raw and honest portrayal of the infertility journey, aiming to provide solace and understanding to others grappling with similar experiences.

Speaking about her experiences while writing the book, she revealed:

"I longed to feel heard and understood. I knew I wanted to write something that would make others know they were not alone in their journey and feelings."

She added:

"I wrote this book for anyone who is going through the heartbreak of infertility to remember that although it sometimes feels like you're alone on an island, there is a huge community behind you."

Samantha and Kyle Busch reveal staggering amount raised through fundraiser

As part of their commitment to supporting others on this journey, the Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha established the Bundle of Joy Fund.

The Bundle of Joy Fund serves as a beacon of hope for couples facing the financial burdens associated with IVF. Since its inception, the fund has made significant strides in aiding families, raising over $1.5 million. In a separate post, Samantha revealed:

"We created the Bundle of Joy Fund as our calling. My mission is to help couples facing the financial hurdles associated with the high cost of IVF. As of 2023 @bundleofjoyfund has aided families through raising $1,509,880, awarding 116 grants, and having 90 babies born with more on the way!"

With their experiences with infertility and IVF, Samantha and Kyle Busch stand as a beacon of inspiration for couples going through similar situations in their lives.