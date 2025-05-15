Kyle Busch, wife Samantha, and son Brexton get a brand new sponsor

Starkist Co. has announced a new endorsement partnership with NASCAR star Kyle Busch, his wife Samantha Busch, and their son Brexton Busch.

As part of the collaboration, the Starkist logo will appear on Kyle Busch’s fire suits during both the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series, as well as prominently featured on Brexton’s race car and fire suits. The partnership promotes Starkist’s convenient protein-packed tuna pouches as a key fuel source for their busy schedules, both on and off the track.

Kyle Busch spoke on the new collaboration, stating:

"We've always been fans of StarKist, and I remember Charlie The Tuna®growing up. With everything we have going on with our crazy schedule with racing, appearances, training, and family time, it's important to stay fueled and focus. StarKist pouches are just the key for that. Delicious, quick and reliable to keep me fueled."

Samantha Busch also spoke on the new partnership for the Busch family.

"Life moves fast for our family, and I am always looking for simple, healthy ways to get more protein into our diet," she said. "StarKist pouches are our go-to. They offer a great source of protein and just make it easy to eat well. We are excited to inspire our fans by showing how we bring StarKist along for the ride."

Samantha Busch is an entrepreneur, lifestyle influencer, author, and advocate for in vitro fertilisation. She met Kyle in 2007 while working as a promotional model and studying psychology at Purdue University. The couple married on December 31, 2010, in a high-profile Chicago ceremony broadcast on television and welcomed Brexton to the family in May 2015.

Kyle Busch sets his sights on $1,000,000 prize for All-Star Race

Kyle Busch is setting his sights on the $1 million prize at the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is among 23 drivers eligible for the event, expressed his excitement about racing at the historic 0.625-mile track and the unique tradition of celebrating in victory lane via the venue’s famous elevator.

He emphasized the thrill of an all-out, short-track battle for a massive cash prize, stating that it would be “really special” to win and celebrate with his team.

"It’s cool that the All-Star Race is at North Wilkesboro Speedway again. It’s a really cool track. It has a lot of history to it. I hear that the elevator for victory lane is back and operational, so that would be really special to celebrate that way with your team. I love racing for $1 million all-out, short-track style, and there would be nothing cooler to bring that home," he said.

So far in 2025, driving the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, he has secured four top-ten finishes and currently sits 17th in the driver standings. Kyle Busch will be eager to break his winless streak and aim for the non-points All-Star event as a prime opportunity to build momentum for the remainder of the regular season.

