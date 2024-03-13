Kyle Busch wins the internet with his response on racing Dale Earnhardt in a 10-lap dash at Bristol 

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch won the hearts of racing fans with his witty response to a hypothetical scenario of him going up against the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

Having been around for years, veteran driver Kyle Busch has cemented his name as one of the all-time greats of NASCAR. With 63 Cup wins, the Las Vegas native remains the winningest full-time driver on the circuit. Meanwhile, two Cup championship wins in 2015 and 2019 solidify his case as a future Hall of Famer.

However, one track that has been Busch's own playground more than any other is Bristol Motor Speedway. The RCR driver has won eight races at the former dirt track. The 38-year-old has led 2,593 laps on the surface, his personal best at any NASCAR track.

Thus, a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by NASCAR on NBC sparked a fascinating debate among fans. The tweet presented a scenario where a prime Kyle Busch goes head-to-head with the legendary Dale Earnhardt in a 10-lap dash at Bristol.

Akin to Busch, Dale Earnhardt also dominated the Bristol track. A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the greatest drivers to ever live, Earnhardt won nine races at Bristol Motor Speedway, one more than Busch.

Behind Darrell Waltrip (11), Earnhardt, alongside Rusty Wallace and Cale Yarborough, ranks second in the list of drivers with the most wins in Bristol. With an exceptional average finish of 9.3, Earnhardt has the highest average the track has seen among drivers with more than six starts there.

Thus, the amidst the debate between fans around this hypothetical scenario, Busch won the internet community after he came up with a witty response. The former Joe Gibbs Racing man wrote:

"Neither one of us would see the checkered."

Fans overjoyed with Kyle Busch's response to hypothetical scenario with Dale Earnhardt

Busch received overwhelming praise from X users following his comment. One user wrote:

"Best possible answer frankly."

Another fan commented:

"I was starting to become a fan and I think you fully earned it with this."

A third user wrote:

"Truer words have never been spoken @KyleBusch - real question how many laps before total carnage"

Here are some more fan-reactions from X users to Busch's clever response:

Kyle Busch will once again return to Bristol Motor Speedway on the coming Sunday. The Richard Childress Racing driver, with 110 points, finds himself 11th in the Cup Series standings after four races.