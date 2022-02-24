Kyle Larson 2021 digital championship collection announced by Hendrick Motorsports, launch date and time revealed

In a morning tweet by Hendrick Motorsports, the team was elated to announce the launch of Kyle Larson's 2021 digital championship collection.

The team tweeted about their launch, writing:

“Kyle Larson 2021 digital championship collection. You could win a VIP pass to a 2022 Cup race and more!”

NASCAR racing team Hendrick Motorsports is slowly embracing the evolution of its digital collection (NFTs). The team launched its first NFT on February 15 this year, during the official launch of Candy Digital.

The launch of the Larson edition digital collectibles will take place on March 1 at 9:00 am ET. During their first launch of the NFTs, they presented a series of their best cars, including the HendrickCars.com #5, the NAPA Auto Parts #9, the Axalta #24 and the Ally #28.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsport also provided a link to participate in the launch:

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick Set up your account to be ready for the March 1 drop and your chance to win. bit.ly/3pajSTk Set up your account to be ready for the March 1 drop and your chance to win. bit.ly/3pajSTk

Before the recently concluded Daytona 500, each car collection was going at $50. In addition, they also had a special offer price of $250 for their fans who were going to purchase all of their 14 collections. The offer, however, was only for a few hours when it opened at 9:00 am ET and closed at 5:20 pm ET. After that, the bundle of 14 collections went at $500.

Hendrick Motorsports had also promised the launch of special NFTs for any of the drivers who would finish in the top three at the Daytona 500. Unfortunately, none of the Hendrick drivers could place themselves in the victory lane for the Great American Race.

The reigning Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, is part of the team's drivers and is also featured in the Digi-cast, a set of digital collectibles from Candy Digitals. Having won last year’s championship, Hendrick Motorsports is set to drop one of the NFTs in commemoration of his championship.

Kyle Larson's relationship with Hendrick Motorsports

In late 2020, Rick Hendrick welcomed Kyle Larson to the team, terming him as the most talented race car driver on the grid. Fans had high expectations from the driver after he was given the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The relationship between Larson and Hendrick Motorsports is regarded as a good one so far. Larson signed a multiyear contract with the team at the start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team owner Hendrick extended Larson's one-year contract, which will now go up to the 2023 season.

