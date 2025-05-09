Kyle Larson is over 4x more dominant than Chase Elliott in one NASCAR metric

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has proven to be one of the most talented and consistent performers in the Cup Series, especially in the NextGen era. A recent report highlighted his dominance in a specific performance metric that sets him apart from most of his competitors, and even his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott.

Now in his 11th full-time season, Larson pilots the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports and competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Since launching his career, he has accumulated 52 victories across NASCAR’s top three divisions—31 of which have come in the Cup Series. His most dominant campaign came in 2021, when he captured 10 wins en route to his first Cup Series championship.

A recent report on X by NASCAR Insights revealed that Larson has led 1,395 laps since the NextGen car’s debut—781 more than Christopher Bell in second. Larson’s dominance is further highlighted by teammate Chase Elliott’s 321 laps led, which stands over four times fewer than Larson, who still holds a 111-lap advantage even after that gap.

"Laps led on 1.5-mile tracks with the NextGen car," the post was captioned.

The #5 Chevy driver has had a commendable run in the 2025 season thus far. In 11 races, he has secured 7 top-ten finishes, including two trips to victory lane. The only DNF he has suffered this year was at Darlington Raceway, where he lost his car off Turn 2 during Stage 1, ending his day early in the Goodyear 400.

Kyle Larson is ranked P2 in the driver standings, with 408 points. The former Cup Series champion is only 13 points short of the leader, his HMS teammate William Byron.

Kyle Larson's eyes rebound with determined outlook before Kansas showdown

Elk Grove native Kyle Larson had an impressive run in the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. He started the race from P4 and, after an eventful and caution-driven race, he brought his #5 Chevy back home in the same place he started.

Despite a top-five finish, the 32-year-old wanted to win the race. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway, he has expressed his intent on emerging victorious at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track.

“You spend the run really searching all over the track, just trying to find grip,” Larson said in a recent interview, quoted by Speedway Digest. “Usually by the end of the run, we're right up against the wall. I didn't close it out in Texas last weekend, so hopefully I can redeem myself this weekend and get the job done."

Kyle Larson secured an iconic victory at Kansas Speedway last year, beating Chris Buescher by the thinnest of margins. Catch this year's first fixture at Kansas on Sunday, May 11, at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

