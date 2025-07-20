Kyle Larson addresses 'authentic' rivalry with David Gravel following clash at Eldora 

Tempers flared between Kyle Larson and fellow sprint car racer David Gravel during the latest World of Outlaws race, which took place at Eldora Speedway last Friday, July 18. However, after it was all done and dusted, Larson said that what he shares with Gravel is an authentic rivalry.The event was hosted by the Kubota High Limit Racing series, which Kyle Larson owns alongside his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet. They founded it back in 2022, a year after Larson won his lone championship title in the NASCAR Cup Series.Toward the end of the race, Larson and Gravel went head-to-head for third place, trading blows in an electrifying last lap. After crossing the finish line, Gravel even spun Larson deliberately. The drivers talked it out after the race, but were still called to the World of Outlaws hauler.Kyle Larson even shared a funny post on his X account while addressing their rivalry,Just @DavidGravel and I ironing out the details of his 2027 High Limit contract tonight on the backstretch at Eldora. Still negotiating terms… mainly how he’ll handle racing against the best every night. @HighLimitRacingHowever, when asked about the incident, Kyle said,“I do consider him a friend and I would say the hard racing that I show or whatever out there, is more due to the things that have been going on behind the scenes for a year and a half.”Kyle Larson hopes that Gravel can look past their recent on-track conflict. After all, he wants to have Gravel compete in the Kubota High Limit Series next year as well.“I’ve got no hard feelings with David at all. It’s good for the sport to build up the rivalries more, even between the two series and you have two top guys going at it. I think that’s what every sport wants is rivalries and fan bases need it. It’s an authentic one, which is good,” the 2021 Cup Series champion added.Last week, Kyle Larson also won the $100,000 Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. Now, his eyes are set on the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (Sunday, July 20). The 400-lap Cup Series race will be televised on TNT Sports from 2 pm ET onwards with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Kyle Larson reflects on his recent career slump at Hendrick MotorsportsKyle Larson thinks that he is in a tough spot in his career. The Elk Grove native hasn’t won in nine weeks. Furthermore, he has been able to bag only one top-five since the May 11 race at Kansas.During a pre-race interview at Dover Motor Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports ace described his current situation. Considering it his toughest skid in recent memory, the Chevy star said,“It’s as tough of a two months that I can remember having, even before (joining) Hendrick. It’s been a challenge to stay motivated through it all, but we’re competitors and we love competing and being better. I think that’s what has kept us positive.”“It’s definitely the toughest stretch. When you look at results but even car speed where we rank – I don’t know where we rank, but I can’t imagine it’s at the top,” he added.Last Sunday at Sonoma, Larson’s No. 5 Chevy led laps for the first time since this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Today, he sits third in the championship standings, 44 points behind his HMS teammate and the current points leader, William Byron.