Kyle Larson addresses the idea of SVG making a road course win tougher for regular NASCAR drivers

Kyle Larson recently talked about whether drivers like Shane van Gisbergen have made life difficult for regular NASCAR drivers on road courses.

Since his first race in Chicago last year, SVG has won three races in the sport. His first came at the street circuit last year, and he followed that up with wins in the two latest Xfinity races - at Portland and Sonoma.

The Kiwi has shown pace and promise, and has proven to be a top contender whenever the circuit is a road course. After Gisbergen's historic Chicago win, a lot of drivers from V8 Supercars have taken the opportunity to try their hand at NASCAR.

Trending

That led a reporter to ask Kyle Larson whether SVG's arrival - and that of the other Supercar drivers such as Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki - has made it difficult for him or 'a Chase Elliott' to win at road courses.

"Yeah, I don’t know," Larson replied [08:13]. "I think as competitors, we all want to compete with the best. I really look forward to the opportunity when those guys have been able to come over. Especially with Shane (van Gisbergen) and how he smoked us at Chicago last year – I get excited now when you have other guys come in and get to race with us."

"We can kind of not only see how we compare against them, but it’s an opportunity for us to all get better and look at different areas on how we can improve our skill sets," he added.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver further revealed that in his conversation with Will Brown, he learned how differently they strategize their weekend compared to the NASCAR drivers. Larson claimed it was "pretty interesting" and that simply through his communication with Brown, he "learned a lot."

"Those guys have more experience doing this," he said. "Even though this is their first race in a Cup car, they’re still more experienced than us. You can learn from that experience and become better, so I think it’s good."

Kyle Larson won against Shane van Gisbergen on the track earlier this year

During the final few moments of the Xfinity Series race at Austin, Kyle Larson made a move and passed two cars at once to take the checkered flag in double overtime. Those two cars were Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill.

SVG seemed to be heading for his first career win in the Xfinity Series, but the two overtimes made things trickier for the Kiwi. Moreover, Hill passed Gisbergen after a bump and run.

Just as the incident between Gisbergen and Hill was playing out, an opportunistic Kyle Larson saw a gap and took his shot. He passed the two cars and won the race while SVG ended up in second place, after which he was further demoted to 28th because of a penalty resulting from track-limit violations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback