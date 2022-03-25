Kyle Larson among drivers shortlisted for NASCAR's entry into 24 Hours of Le Mans

NASCAR recently confirmed their entry into the 24 hour Le Mans for 2023, their first since 1976. They have landed a special entry spot at Garage 56, where they will showcase the innovation of the newly launched 7th Gen car.

NASCAR also confirmed that they will not be heading to France alone as they have partnered with one of its best teams, Hendrick Motorsports.

The team has been given the mandate to produce a specially modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Chevrolet and Goodyear Tire will also be partnering with NASCAR for these special events.

According to recent reports, it’s become clearer who is expected to take a trip to France. Hendrick Motorsports' former and current top-notch drivers are among the drivers shortlisted for the event.

The 2021 defending champion Kyle Larson is one of the drivers who has been shortlisted to take part in the 24 hour Le Mans.

Larson was considered the top pick considering his passion, spirit, and performance. Before winning last year's championship, he collected 10 wins throughout the season.

On Twitter, Nate Ryan highlighted the three drivers, but they are still awaiting formal approval.

"This project still awaits formal ACO approval, but my reporting indicates four clear candidates for the three driver slots in the Camaro at the 2023 @24hoursoflemans"

This project still awaits formal ACO approval, but my reporting indicates four clear candidates for the three driver slots in the Camaro at the 2023 @24hoursoflemans:
@JeffGordonWeb @JimmieJohnson @chaseelliott @KyleLarsonRacin
Final lineup likely depends on skeds/training.

After the announcement, Larson was among the drivers who hilariously asked for the job in a Twitter post that read:

“Need a driver?!”

From that point of view, it seems his prayers have been answered.

Other NASCAR drivers shortlisted by Hendrick Motorsports to take part in the 24 hours of Le Mans

Teammate Chase Elliott has also been shortlisted to join Kyle Larson in showing the world what a stock car can do in the world of auto. Elliott has demonstrated astonishing performances and certainly deserves a spot.

Hendrick has gone further to bring his best former driver on board, seven-time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson. The 46-year-old left an unforgettable legacy in NASCAR history. The legend is currently racing full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series after his retirement from the Cup Series in 2020.

Despite being part of the IndyCar Series, Johnson has clearly stated that he is interested in taking part in the event.

In a recent interview before the reported list came out, Rick Hendrick was asked about the possible picks of drivers. In response, he said they might put Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon on a diet to be fit for the race.

Many thought it was a joke, but surprisingly it wasn’t, as he is among the shortlisted drivers. The four-time Cup Series winner might be returning to action after seven years of retirement.

