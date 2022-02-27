Kyle Larson believes Chase Briscoe is a strong favorite for tracks like Auto Club Speedway

The second event of the NASCAR Cup Series is just a few hours away from its start. Kyle Larson feels that Stewart-Haas Racing team driver Chase Briscoe is a strong contender at Auto Club Speedway.

Speaking about the two-mile D-shaped oval track on Sunday’s event, Larson said:

“It’s definitely a tough track, but I think everybody is really talented. And for like Chase Briscoe, for instance, I feel like he does really well on tracks like this. This place kind of reminds me of a dirt track, just because of the seams, patches and little marks that you have to try and hit to get grip”.

The 2021 Cup Series winner Kyle Larson believes that veteran drivers have an extra edge compared to young drivers at the Auto Club Speedway. Further, in a press conference, Larson added:

“Yeah, I mean I think there’s that part where the veterans know those areas that allow their car to go a little bit faster. I think veterans will have the edge for a little while; but like I said, everybody’s talented, so they’ll figure it out. If your car is good, your car is good and you’ll go fast.”

Driving the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe finished third at this weekend’s Daytona 500. WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana will be his first Cup Series race on a two-mile track.

Kyle Larson favorite to win his second WISE Power 400 on Sunday

The 2022 defending champion Kyle Larson struggled in his first race of the Series season. However, Larson is still the favorite to capture the WISE Power 400 title, with odds of +400 on Sunday.

Larson’s biggest competitor is believed to be Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch. After Saturday’s qualifying rounds, the 29-year-old will be placed in the seventh row at the Auto Club Speedway.

The race will be broadcast on FS1 as well as on the FOX Sports app. The green-flag is expected to drop at 3:30 pm ET on February 27th.

Edited by Adam Dickson