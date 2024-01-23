Kyle Larson believes top Sprint Car drivers earn more than NASCAR Cup racers, touches on dwindling driver salaries

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has revealed some shocking facts about the decline in NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ salaries over the years.

During a recent appearance on the Kenny Wallace Show, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion compared the salaries of World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series drivers to NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Larson said that the top dirt racers make more money than most drivers on the Cup Series grid.

Kyle Larson believes such small earnings by half of the Cup drivers are crazy but admits that it is what it is.

“I bet you the top 4 drivers in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series are making more money than a third to half of the Cup Series guys. Probably half of the Cup Series guys. That’s pretty crazy to think about. But, everybody chooses their own route, I guess,” Larson said as quoted by racingnews.co.

Kyle Larson added that some Cup drivers are content with the status of being part of the NASCAR Cup Series, regardless of financial compensation.

“I think a lot of guys are just happy to say they’re a Cup Series driver and they don’t care. They just want to be there and racing on Sundays. That just hurts the whole overall driver’s side of it, trying to have leverage for some of these drivers to make more money,” Larson added.

Kyle Larson believes top Cup drivers are still not close to Jimmie Johnson's earnings

The #5 HMS driver also said that the current top Cup Series drivers aren’t earning half of what the legends of the sport, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon used to earn during their prime racing days.

Larson said:

“I don’t know everybody’s deal. You still have your top tier drivers that are still not making anywhere near what Jimmie Johnson. Jeff Gordon or anybody like that, I make a really good living. I’m totally happy with my contract and all that. But, it’s still not anywhere near the level, probably not even half of what Jimmie was getting paid in his heyday.”

According to racingnews.co, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson’s total race earnings alone were close to $150,926,713 between 2001-2015. Legacy Motor Club's co-owner/driver was a top earner during that time. But, following the 2015 season, drivers' earnings suddenly started dropping.