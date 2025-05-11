Kyle Larson ‘Busch’ responds hilariously to Clint Bowyer’s live TV mishap

Clint Bowyer, one of NASCAR's most renowned names, hilariously mistook Kyle Larson for Kyle Busch, ahead of the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway. Bowyer, commentating on live TV, was on his way to interview Larson but ended up calling Busch instead, and the entire commentators' crew roared in laughter. However, Larson did not let it pass easily.

Ad

A former NASCAR driver, Bowyer, is one of Fox Sports' NASCAR commentators alongside former driver Kevin Harvick and announcer Mike Joy. Like every other Cup Series race, the trio was ready to commentate the 400-mile race in Texas, but then an unforeseen incident happened.

Bowyer, holding the microphone, was supposed to call Larson, the pole sitter of the AdventHealth 400, to share his thoughts ahead of the race. But instead, he called upon the Richard Childress Racing driver. Here's how the entire ordeal went by as seen in an X video, shared by Fox NASCAR:

Ad

Trending

"How about you Kyle Busch," Bowyer said, but immediately rectified his mistake.

Replying to Bowyer, Larson said:

"Well, Jamie McMurray, glad to start on pole at Kansas today, I love this track, sun's out, hopefully can do a good job, keep it up all day and have a shot at the end."

After Larson finished with his reply, Bowyer understood the dig the #5 driver sent on his way with McMurray, a former stock car racing driver and an analyst with Fox, here's how he responded to it:

Ad

"That's what I get for interviewing friends on air."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, both Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are two of the most renowned NASCAR drivers of the present time. Even though they are two different drivers who drive for two different teams, they are often associated with race wins and pole positions. Therefore, Bowyer's hilarious mishap with the 'Kyles' was not entirely unforgivable.

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts after claiming Kansas pole

Kyle Larson let his feelings known after the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed the pole position for the AdventHealth 400 on Saturday.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Larson told the media after claiming the pole:

Ad

"It’s cool to finally get a pole here at Kansas too. I feel like I’ve been just short a number of times."

Larson, with 29.391 on the timesheet, clinched the pole ahead of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.