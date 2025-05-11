Kyle Larson ‘Busch’ responds hilariously to Clint Bowyer’s live TV mishap

Clint Bowyer, one of NASCAR's most renowned names, hilariously mistook Kyle Larson for Kyle Busch, ahead of the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway. Bowyer, commentating on live TV, was on his way to interview Larson but ended up calling Busch instead, and the entire commentators' crew roared in laughter. However, Larson did not let it pass easily.
A former NASCAR driver, Bowyer, is one of Fox Sports' NASCAR commentators alongside former driver Kevin Harvick and announcer Mike Joy. Like every other Cup Series race, the trio was ready to commentate the 400-mile race in Texas, but then an unforeseen incident happened.
Bowyer, holding the microphone, was supposed to call Larson, the pole sitter of the AdventHealth 400, to share his thoughts ahead of the race. But instead, he called upon the Richard Childress Racing driver. Here's how the entire ordeal went by as seen in an X video, shared by Fox NASCAR:
"How about you Kyle Busch," Bowyer said, but immediately rectified his mistake.
Replying to Bowyer, Larson said:
"Well, Jamie McMurray, glad to start on pole at Kansas today, I love this track, sun's out, hopefully can do a good job, keep it up all day and have a shot at the end."
After Larson finished with his reply, Bowyer understood the dig the #5 driver sent on his way with McMurray, a former stock car racing driver and an analyst with Fox, here's how he responded to it:
"That's what I get for interviewing friends on air."
Notably, both Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are two of the most renowned NASCAR drivers of the present time. Even though they are two different drivers who drive for two different teams, they are often associated with race wins and pole positions. Therefore, Bowyer's hilarious mishap with the 'Kyles' was not entirely unforgivable.
Kyle Larson shared his thoughts after claiming Kansas pole
Kyle Larson let his feelings known after the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed the pole position for the AdventHealth 400 on Saturday.
Larson told the media after claiming the pole:
"It’s cool to finally get a pole here at Kansas too. I feel like I’ve been just short a number of times."
Larson, with 29.391 on the timesheet, clinched the pole ahead of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell.
