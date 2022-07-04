"We were third best and we finished third best" - Kyle Larson calls his P3 finish at Kwik Trip 250 at Road America 'really smooth'

After securing P3 on the Kwik Trip 250 at the iconic Road America circuit on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, Kyle Larson has shown that he too might be able to snatch the top position in the Driver Standings

This is the second time Kyle Larson has raced without his crew chief, Cliff Daniels. He celebrated his third-place finish and congratulated interim crew chief Kevin Meendering after picking up another top-five pick at Road America.

During the post-race interview, Kyle Larson stated that the race was really smooth. He said:

“I felt like we were third best and we finished third best. A nice, smooth day and our pit crew was great the few times we came down pit road. Our car was good enough to run where we did.”

Larson secured his eighth top-five result of the 2022 season after Kwik Trip 250, finishing not far behind Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott in the closing laps.

With eight races remaining before the playoffs begin, the defending series champion, Kyle Larson, is currently fourth in the Driver Standings, only 71 points behind leader Chase Elliott.

Kyle Larson's congratulatory note to his fellow California native, Tyler Reddick.

Larson congratulated his fellow California native, Tyler Reddick, on his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. He said:

“So, overall happy and congrats to Tyler Reddick, that is really cool. I grew up racing with him in Outlaw cars in California, so it’s really awesome to see him win. I know everybody from northern California is really proud.”

With 13 laps remaining, Reddick led the race. He took the checkered flag and became the Cup Series Circuit's fifth first-time winner. So far this season, all three road courses have generated first-time winners: Ross Chastain at the Circuit of the Americas, Daniel Suárez at Sonoma Raceway, and Reddick at Road America.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Quaker State 400 next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, with live streaming on fuboTV.

