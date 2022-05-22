"I stalled it" - Kyle Larson candidly admits his 'embarrassing' mistake during qualifying for the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson is not immune to making mistakes. It may seem strange given his enormous talent, success, and hard work, but even he is human after all. The 29-year-old driver recently admitted to stalling his No.5 Chevrolet during the NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying session.
Journalist Bob Pockrass posted the interview on Twitter. In the interview, Larson called his error "pretty embarrassing" and said:
“I stalled it, just trying to, like when you’re sitting there, you’re not fully compressed into the clutch. You’re trying to find that sweet spot. And I didn’t want to spin my tires really bad and I just got a little greedy obviously and stalled it. It’s embarrassing. I’m the only guy who stalled. Pretty embarrassing.”
All this happened when Kyle Larson, who has won two previous All-Star races, stalled his car before reaching his crew and facing Kyle Busch. This allowed the 2017 All-Star winner to easily advance to the final even after his rear tire changer came down.
What did Kyle Larson have to say about the All-Star Race's Format?
Kyle Larson's remarkable 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season included a four-race winning streak, including the All-Star Race. It was the defending series champion's second straight $1 million award since he won in 2019 but was unable to compete in the race the following year due to suspension.
The reigning All-Star winner attributed the excitement of the race to the race's ever-changing format. He did, however, mention the one thing he believes should be modified in the match.
In his statement, he highlighted that he knows there are a lot of logistics that go into the race and he hopes that the championship race and All-Star Race will be fun. He also went on to say:
“Obviously the championship race is tough because it’s November, and the weather around the country is different. Maybe, I feel like you could kind of race anywhere in the States. For the All-Star Race, I’d like to see it move and I think it’s going to be exciting.”
On Saturday night, NASCAR revealed its new All-Star Race qualifying format. Kyle Busch won the pole position and will start the All-Star Race for the fourth time in his career on Sunday. In 2021, he started second in the All-Star Race in Texas, alongside Larson, who won the pole.