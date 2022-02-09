"I was just too free" – Kyle Larson talks about his car's performance during the Clash at LA Coliseum 

As the checkered flag dropped over the field, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a solid run, finishing in fifth place in the Clash at LA Coliseum. Larson had a hard day at work Sunday afternoon when it came to the handling of his race car.

Larson embraced the race setting in a quote earlier in the week during a press event from the LA Coliseum press box. Speaking alongside his teammate Chase Elliott, he said:

“The cars from outside entering the tunnel to the track makes the event has a grassroots feel to it.”

Based on Team Chevy's press release after the Clash at LA Coliseum, Larson faced questions trending around the Coliseum. Most of them pertained to how the newly introduced Next Gen car was brought into the sport and this was the first time the car was used in race conditions.

Answering a reporter's question on how the car was at the back end of the race, Larson replied, saying:

“Kind of all weekend, yesterday and today, I was just too free. I never had a problem turning, but I think my turn was just too good. We’ll just look at it and try to be a little bit better for next time.”

Kyle Larson looks to defend his title in the upcoming season

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season about to begin in a few weeks in Daytona Beach, Florida, last year's champion Kyle Larson is ready to begin his title defense.

The 29-year-old is entering his tenth season as a driver in the Cup Series and his second season driving for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson came off one of the best seasons in Cup Series history with his record 10 wins in a single season, achieved last year.

This year, he will be trying to append the record books with another title. It must be noted that no driver has been able to win back-to-back championships in the Cup Series since seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in 2009 and 2010.

