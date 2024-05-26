Kyle Larson chases Indy 500 glory to honor Dad's lifelong passion for Mario Andretti

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is buzzing in the motorsports world with his Memorial Day Double this Sunday. Larson recently talked about his father's "dream come true" moment during the qualifying for the Indy 500.

2021 Cup Series champion Larson would be the fifth driver to attempt the Indy500-Coke600 double. John Andretti, a former driver and nephew to Mario Andretti was the first to attempt a double in 1994. Followed by Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kurt Busch. Recently, Larson talked about his father's interaction with Mario Andretti, one of the most successful drivers in the history of motorsports.

In an interview with NTT IndyCar Series, Larson expressed the significance of "the Double", where he gets to live the dream of his father by competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"I think he's(Larson's father) enjoyed this experience as much or more than anybody so far just because you know getting to have his son compete in an event like this. He got to talk to Mario Andretti for the first time the other day on Pit Road during qualifying so he said that was like a dream come true for him cuz Mario's been his favorite driver since like the '60s," Larson said (at 3:01).

The 31-year-old is set to debut in the Indy 500, piloting the #17 Arrow-McLaren in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday before his regular Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day.

The #5 Chevy driver in the Cup Series also talked about the dream come true moment that he shares not only with his father but with four-time Cup Series championship winner Jeff Gordon.

"I think that it's been really cool to have him(Jeff Gordon) a part of the experience and all that because he probably could have had the opportunity to do this but he took the NASCAR stuff very seriously," Larson added at (3:45).

Jeff Gordon on reliving his dream through Kyle Larson at the Indianapolis 500

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon reminisced about his time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before his prolific career in the racing world.

In an interview before the qualifying attempt by Kyle Larson at the Indy 500, Gordon talked about his time at the Indianapolis which made him a "fan of motorsports".

"I feel like Indianapolis is what made me a fan of motorsports as a kid, even in California between sprint car racing and the Indianapolis 500, that's what drew me in and made me really want to be a race car driver." Gordon said.

The former #24 driver for Hendrick Motorsports added:

"This is another dream come true, getting Rick Hendrick, Kyle Larson, and just all of Hendrick Motorsports involved in this amazing event. And we hope we get qualified in and we get to go have a fun weekend next week,"

The 52-year-old has a record of five triumphs and three poles at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Cup Series Brickyard 400 but wasn't able to compete behind the wheels of an Indy car.

The motorsports world is looking forward to Kyle Larson's attempt for the 1100-mile affair this Sunday (May 26).