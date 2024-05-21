Kyle Larson chooses 2024 Indy 500 victory milk, continuing decades of tradition

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is set to continue the milk drinking tradition at the Indy 500 this upcoming weekend. The 31-year-old will make his IndyCar Series debut at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will attempt a historic "Double Duty" this weekend - competing in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 races on the same day. The Hendrick Motorsports ace delivered a stellar qualifying debut in IndyCar driving for Arrow McLaren on Saturday.

As Kyle Larson prepares to hit the track this weekend, the 31-year-old driver has confirmed that he will partake in the infamous milk drinking tradition of the Indy 500 race. Larson has requested for whole milk.

The tradition of drinking milk in the victory lane at the Indy 500 began in 1936 when Louis Meyer, parched after his win on a hot day, requested a glass of buttermilk. The gesture was noticed by the dairy industry years down the line and saw this as an opportunity for sponsorship in 1956.

By 1956, the milk-drinking tradition was firmly established at the Indy 500, with the winning driver typically receiving a bottle of milk. While buttermilk is no longer an option, drivers today can choose between whole, 2%, and skim milk.

Kyle Larson has a good shot at both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, says NASCAR President

As Larson prepares to attempt the Memorial Day double this weekend, NASCAR President Steve Phelps has claimed that the Hendrick Motorsports driver has a shot at both races. Phelps told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I think the double is unique. We have had drivers do it in the past. I would suggest, and it is not hyperbole or me promoting the Kyle Larson deal or the double, I think he has got a good shot at anyone to win it."

"And how cool would that be, he went to Indy 500, and then turned around and went to Coke 600? I mean that's spectacular. But I think he can do it. If he's got wheels on it, this kid can drive it and he can win," he added.

Steve Phelps also lauded Kyle Larson's race craft and love for racing:

"He's a generational driver. He is just that good. We talked about him winning last night. The kid wins in everything. And he is so nonchalant about it. He's not arrogant, he is just a cool kid who loves to race."

Kyle Larson currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings. After 14 races, the HMS driver has 2 wins to his name, accumulating a total of 486 points.