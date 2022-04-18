"We’ll be right there" - Kyle Larson claims comfort 'is not hard to find' with Next Gen cars

Kyle Larson boasts a deep background in dirt racing. Driving car No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson expressed mixed feelings ahead of the afternoon heat.

This was evident after he spoke to the media just before hitting the road; he was distressed after finding it hard to handle his car in the first session the previous day.

Still, Kyle Larson saw a silver lining in what was expected to be a dark cloud. He revealed that he had high hopes of performing well after his team made adjustments between the sessions.

Larson managed to finish fifth in qualifying. The results were updated by Hendrick Motorsports on Twitter.

Larson is more comfortable after equipping himself with knowledge about what he needs to do, having vast experience on this type of track. He went ahead and stated that:

“That starts from practice through qualifying and into the race, where I haven’t done a good enough job of challenging for wins yet consistently like we were. Just got to do a little bit more work on my part and just be a little bit better and we’ll be right there.”

With an intact team behind the preparations, Larson was riding high, feeling like they were really competitive after the second race, which he took with ease. Larson commended the track. Larson and the team even messed around on the track, sliding all over it.

Kyle Larson recounts the struggles and frustrations he has faced this season

Kyle Larson's assumption was that the race would be really fast-paced and he would easily cruise to its conclusion. He cited that it may be a little hard to pass, keeping in mind that they have quite a long race in the coming day. For Larson, the hits seemingly weren’t a vital.

Contrary to what many thought about Kyle Larson's role in advising NASCAR and Bristol pertaining to track preparation, he denied having talked to any of them about the issue since last year.

He mentioned that he only spoke to one person named Steve Swift. Larson said that Steve Swift seemed to have a good understanding of him and helped verify where necessary.

Kyle Larson confirmed that on various occasions Swift took bits of his advice anyway. Nevertheless, he didn’t seem comfortable sharing knowledge on the “look” of the future Cups Series street and dirt races.

He recounted his frustrations and a list of mistakes that he has faced this season. He felt that, given different circumstances, he would have posted better results. He is determined to fix the mistakes himself.

