Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels’ partnership will yield ‘many championships’ according to former Jimmie Johnson crew chief

NASCAR Hall of Famer and former crew chief for Jimmie Johnson Chad Knaus has lauded the partnership between Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels at Hendrick Motorsports, predicting a series of triumphant seasons ahead.

Since late 2020, Cliff Daniels has been at the helm as crew chief for Kyle Larson, steering Hendrick Motorsports' #5 Chevrolet to a championship win in 2021's NASCAR Cup Series.

Following up on his Cup victory, Kyle Larson has consistently made his case to be ranked among the top drivers in the circuit while partnering with Daniels.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Knaus, currently the Vice President of Competition at Hendrick Motorsports, shared his insights into the promising alliance.

Knaus, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2023, reflected on Daniels' extensive experience within the Hendrick team. He said:

"Cliff obviously has been here for a long time. I was very fortunate to have Cliff as my engineer when we won our seventh championship which was just great. So he's been around and in the pressure cooker a lot."

Knaus highlighted the mentorship Daniels received under the guidance of Jimmie Johnson and said:

"Obviously, he learned under Jimmy (Johnson) and Jimmy is a great mentor to a crew chief and helps crew chiefs come along."

Knaus, who formed an iconic partnership with the legendary Jimmie Johnson, revealed Daniels' work as a crew chief behind the scenes. He stated:

"He (Cliff Daniels) has had a lot of great support and he does a fantastic job. He's built up a team around him which is really really strong and solid, and he keeps leading those guys."

Confidence in Daniels' leadership was stressed by Knaus, who expressed his pride in Daniels' accomplishments, stating:

"So he does a really good job, I'm pretty proud of him. And yeah I do think that they can go on to win many championships."

Chad Knaus reveals Kyle Larson's leadership qualities

Notably, Knaus also touched on Kyle Larson's emergence as a pivotal figure within the Hendrick Motorsports family. At just 31, Larson has established himself as a vocal leader, actively contributing to the team's strategic discussions.

Knaus emphasized Larson's pivotal role, stating:

"Kyle's come to really be a good leader at Hendrick Motorsports. He speaks a lot in our competition meetings. He gives guidance and good direction."

The Larson-Daniels partnership has already borne fruit with their 2021 NASCAR Cup Series triumph. Those at the helm of Hendrick Motorsports will hope the pair can continue building upon their strong foundation and bring forth much more glory to the team.

Kyle Larson has already sealed a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' final four after a resounding victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will return to action this weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver will want to extend his good run of form ahead of the much-awaited season finale.