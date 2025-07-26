Kyle Larson complains about Indianapolis track “coming apart” on his HMS team radio

Kyle Larson was upset about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track &quot;coming apart&quot; during a NASCAR event, as was heard on his Hendrick Motorsports team radio. This suggests that the track surface was failing or breaking apart during race conditions, which can create challenges for drivers in terms of traction and how the car handles.The track crews are evaluating this location to assess the severity and safety. However, officials do not anticipate this will delay the start of the Cup Series qualifying session. Track surface concerns such as this one, especially on historical tracks like IMS, can also create grip, handling, and driver confidence issues, creating an interesting talking point for teams and drivers alike. For now, this raised spot is under control, which should allow the race and the qualifying to occur as scheduled for now, short of any more concerns arising.John Newby reported:&quot;Kyle Larson said over the radio that the &quot;track is coming apart in Turn 2&quot;Kyle Larson's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been strong, with him securing three wins, 10 top-five performances, and 13 top-ten performances through 17 races. He has also secured one pole position and led 854 laps. His average starting position is 12.2, and his average finish is 12.41. He has competed in 17 events and completed nearly 91.72% of laps in races he has entered and has only had two DNFs (did not finish). His performances put him as 1 of the competitive drivers to win in future events.What Kyle Larson said about his ‘Double’ ahead of Indianapolis returnKyle Larson's 2025 attempt at the grueling Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 &quot;Double&quot; ended in disappointment with crashes in both events. Despite the setbacks, Larson remained positive and expressed that he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything, emphasizing his love for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the unique atmosphere of the Memorial Day races. He acknowledged the emotional and challenging nature of the weekend but showed resilience and gratitude for the opportunity to compete in such demanding events.“I obviously wish it would have gone better. I just made a lot of mistakes this May and crashed a few times and just put myself in bad positions. I'll always be grateful for the chance to get to do the Double. (I) wish it would have gone better, but still, a lot of fun and a lot of stress throughout those couple of weeks. I wouldn't trade it for anything,&quot; he said in an interview with TNT.Larson blamed himself for the crashes rather than external factors like race logistics or weather, stating that everything related to scheduling was fine and that success simply required things to go perfectly.