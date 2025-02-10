Kyle Larson confesses Janet Jackson was his first celebrity crush in Hendrick Motorsports rapid fire video 

Hendrick Motorsports recently shared a rapid-fire video featuring Kyle Larson on their Instagram account. The video showed Larson answering a series of quick questions, disclosing interesting personal details. One of the standout moments was his confession about his first celebrity crush.

The video was posted as an Instagram reel by Hendrick Motorsports. Kyle Larson was filmed wearing a Hendrick Motorsports hoodie, which received a warm and enthusiastic response from the fans in the comment section. The reel was captioned,

"Rapid-fire round: @kylelarsonracin edition."

During the rapid-fire Q&A, the camera person asked Larson about his first celebrity crush. Without hesitation, he answered, "Janet Jackson." Janet Jackson is a global music icon, widely recognized for her music. She has sold over 100 million records and won five Grammy Awards. One of her most famous albums was 'Control' and 'Rhythm Nation 1814.'

Later in the video, Larson was asked about the best season of his career. To this, he responded, "2020-2021." This period was particularly important for the driver since he rejoined racing in 2021 after being suspended in 2020, following the use of a racial slur in an iRacing event.

As for his ‘best season’s recap,’ Kyle Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 after racing for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014. In 2021, he won 10 races, including events like the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Throughout the season, Larson led an impressive 2,581 laps, the most of any driver. He also dominated the playoffs, winning races at Texas, Kansas, and Phoenix, and securing his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship. He had a total of 26 top-ten finishes and an average finish of 9.1.

Kyle Larson Sets Sights on Daytona 500 After Big Gator Victory

Kyle Larson enters the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with momentum and unfinished business—the Daytona 500. Fresh off a victory at Volusia Speedway Park, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is determined to add the Harley J. Earl Trophy to his collection.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion has been racking up major accomplishments in the off-season. He took wins at the Chili Bowl Nationals, High Limit Racing’s inaugural event in Australia, and most recently, his first Big Gator trophy at Volusia. Yet, despite his success across multiple racing disciplines, a Daytona 500 victory has remained out of reach.

After winning at Volusia, Larson spoke with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass about his determination to win NASCAR’s biggest race. While acknowledging the challenge, he stressed how much it would mean to finally win Daytona.

"It would be neat to check off another box that has eluded me for so long," Larson said. "But you can control your destiny here; you can't really control your destiny a whole lot over there, so it's just kind of a crapshoot."

Daytona has been a tough track for Larson. His best finishes in the race—seventh place in 2016 and 2019—came after frequent late-race incidents and struggles with positioning in the draft.

