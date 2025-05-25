Kyle Larson counting on his NASCAR experience to come in handy during Indy 500: "That does help"

Ahead of his second Indy 500 attempt, Kyle Larson shared his insight on the difficulty level between IndyCar and NASCAR. The 2021 Cup champion is all set to make his second 'Double' attempt where he'd be racing in the Indy 500 and the Coca Cola 600 on the same day.

During a recent interview with First Things First, Larson was asked which of the two series is more difficult to win. It's worth mentioning that the #5 driver has already won 32 Cup races so far in his career. And while he's yet to win in an IndyCar, Kyle Larson claimed his NASCAR experience could come in handy.

"I have more oval experience than anybody in the field, although might not be in an IndyCar. We race ovals every weekend and our season's twice as long as an IndyCar season. So, I think that does help. Even though I'm not like in the physical car, I think the mindset it takes to you win on an oval, this is the race kind of execution it takes I'm familiar with," Kyle Larson described. [7:00]

Larson also touched on how the preparation for the two races differs from each other. He claimed that when he first got a feel of IndyCar, he didn't find it to be radically different from a Next Gen Cup car, even though they look 'completely different.'

The #5 driver said it is because of the Next Gen car having independent suspension, underbody aero, the sidewalls of the tires being shorter, all of which resemble IndyCar.

"What I feel in the car is honestly pretty similar. You're going a lot faster in the IndyCar. Like we'll be 235-237 mph probably in the race at the end of the straightaways. NASCAR, at Charlotte be 195 mph maybe. But the sensation is still the same. So the cars aren't too different. They're both difficult," Larson added. [4:20]

He remarked that even the strategy in the two races is 'fairly similar' with passing being at a premium, a driver requiring good restarts, pit stops, and executing the details. So despite his lack of experience in IndyCar, Kyle Larson claimed he feels confident his NASCAR experience on ovals should help his cause on Sunday.

Kyle Larson views himself as 'a throwback racer'

During his interview on First Things First, Kyle Larson revealed why he wanted to attempt something like 'The Double' in the first place. He said it was because of his love for racing and because of how he views himself.

"I feel like I'm kind of a throwback racer to the guys from back in the day who did race a lot of different types of cars. I race NASCAR full-time, but I race probably another 50 races on dirt tracks and sprint cars and stuff. So, that's not normal. So it shows the love that I have for racing," he said. [3:10]

Larson further claimed he likes to challenge himself and be versatile across different cars and series. Because of that, his attempting two major races in one day fits what he likes to do, hoping that this year it works out in his favor.

It's worth mentioning that in his first Double attempt last year, Kyle Larson couldn't take part in the Coke 600 because of rain. He finished 18th in the Indy 500 but didn't even get a chance to run a single lap in the 600.

