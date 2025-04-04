Kyle Larson crystal clear about his ‘ultimate goal’ after crushing heartbreak in Double Duty debut

Kyle Larson made a straightforward admission about his 'ultimate goal' for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, scheduled for May 25, 2025. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will attempt the Double Duty again after suffering from a heartbreaking ordeal in debut last year.

Larson partnered with Arrow McLaren to materialize the doubleheader dream. The 2020 Cup Series champion showed class at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making moves like an experienced open-wheel racer. However, blunders like a pit road speeding penalty, and late race stops plagued the Califronian's pursuit of a promising finish.

To add to the misery, inclement weather conditions delayed the Indy 500 and as a result, Larson missed the points-paying Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Though the #5 Chevy driver got the playoff waiver, he couldn't join Tony Stewart as the only NASCAR driver to complete the 1100-mile action.

That said, the HMS ace revealed in a recent conversation with NASCAR's Mamba Smith that his foremost goal was to complete the 1100 miles.

"For myself, completing 1100 miles is the ultimate goal, or at least the first goal of mine. Obviously, I want to run well in both of them (Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600). I think there is a legitimate shot to win the Cup race. We're always good on mile-and-a-halves, our car was extremely good last year, so that was a bummer," Larson said.

While Larson was in Indiana, JRM's Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier filled in for him in the #5 Chevy.

Jeff Gordon hints at Kyle Larson's replacement if he were to miss practice sessions

Kyle Larson would undergo IndyCar practice sessions before beginning his second Double Duty attempt. However, a driver would fill in if the #5 Chevy driver failed to mark his attendance at the North Wilkesboro Speedway or Charlotte Motor Speedway's Cup practices.

While the driver isn't confirmed, Jeff Gordon said the replacement would be a 'JRM driver.' Considering that Justin Allgaier showed remarkable performance when he replaced Larson last season, placing the #5 Chevy in 13th by the time the race was officially ended on Lap 249 of 400 due to harsh weather, and duly 'fits in his seat,' Bob Pockrass anticipated him as the substitute.

"As far as who will be in Kyle Larson's Cup car for any practice sessions at North Wilkesboro or Charlotte that Larson might miss while at Indy, Jeff Gordon said it will be a "JRM driver and somebody that fits in his seat." That sounds like Allgaier to me," Pockrass Tweeted.

It's worth mentioning that the defending Xfinity Series champion recently posted a ninth-place finish for his boss Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first Daytona 500 race as a team owner, which only strengthens the prospects of replacing Kyle Larson.

