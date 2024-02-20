Kyle Larson, Daytona 500 pole sitter Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney among the multiple NASCAR drivers taken out in a massive pile up

A harrowing clash in the closing stages of the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, the Daytona 500, has taken out multiple drivers including the likes of Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano among others.

A race that had progressed relatively clean so far with only a single caution in the second stage, has been struck in the form of a colossal crash that engulfed a significant portion of the field.

Following the 192nd-lap crash at the Daytona International Speedway, uncertainty looms over which cars remained undamaged amid the chaos. Among those confirmed to have emerged unscathed were Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell.

Alex Bowman's aggressive push to Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron led to a chain reaction, resulting in a massive collision involving numerous cars, including race favorites, causing the wreck.

The severity of the situation prompted race officials to deploy the red flag on Lap 192, bringing the race to a temporary halt as crews worked to clear the debris and attend to the affected drivers. Among the casualties of the pile-up were 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Daytona 500 pole-sitter Joey Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and others.

Joey Logano, Kyle Larson miss out on first Daytona 500 victory, stage 2 winner Ryan Blaney's night takes disappointing turn

Joey Logano had secured the best time in the qualifying round to secure a Daytona 500 pole position for the first time in his illustrious career. The Team Penske ace was among the favorites to win the Great American Race, however, the crash shattered his dreams.

Similar was the case with Kyle Larson. The 31-year-old, who has his sights set on a pivotal season ahead of him, found himself entangled in the massive crash that ended his hopes of a Daytona 500 victory.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, who had displayed a strong performance earlier in the race by clinching victory in the all-green second stage, saw his promising night take a disappointing turn as he became ensnared in the chaos.