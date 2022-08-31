"This is all I’ve known and it’s the only way of racing" - Kyle Larson on dealing with the pressure of playoffs

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs officially flag off at Darlington Raceway this Sunday and Kyle Larson is among the 16 playoff drivers who will be hitting the 1.366-mile track on Sunday, September 4, 2022. After an early exit from last weekend's race due to a heating issue in his car's engine, Larson will look to focus and prepare hard for the Cook Out Southern 400.

In a recent interview, Larson was asked whether he enjoys racing in the pressure environment of the playoffs. He stated that he does not have experience the other way around and he knows that it’s the only way to race in the NASCAR playoffs.

Larson said:

“I don’t have experience the other way, so this is all I’ve known and it’s the only way of racing in the playoffs. I don’t know if the regular season was that way back then when I was running. The playoffs being like this is the only way I’ve known, so it just kind of is what it is to me. I think if I had raced another way, how it was before, maybe I would have a different opinion. But I don’t know anything different, so it’s just the way it’s always been.”

Further in the conversation, the #5 Chevrolet driver admitted that elimination stuff is stressful and that makes things exciting to watch on TV. Kyle Larson expressed hopes of winning upcoming races to advance his chances in the playoffs and said:

“I think having an emphasis on winning is exciting for the fans. Having the elimination stuff is stressful and that makes things exciting to watch on TV and the storylines developing throughout each race. Hopefully, we can win some races and just advance that way. That would make things nice.”

Kyle Larson named his favorite drivers to lift 2022 NASCAR championship

According to Kyle Larson, there are a few drivers still favorites to win the championship among the 16-driver playoff field. He believes that his teammate Chase Elliott and Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain are among the favorites as this season has been unpredictable due to a large part of the debut of the Next Gen car leaving a wide-open race.

Larson said:

“Even though I have favorites, I’m not confident in anything, just because of how wild and inconsistent the season has been for so many people. I think you can look at us as being one of the favorites. I think you can look at Chase (Elliott), obviously; and in my opinion, Ross Chastain.”

Catch the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

