Kyle Larson delivers a clear redemption statement before the Kansas race

After last week’s caution-filled race at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson is now set for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 267-lap event has been scheduled for Sunday, May 11, just one week ahead of this year’s NASCAR All-Star race.

Larson finished fourth at Texas, marking his 20th start at the Fort Worth track. Bagging a top-five finish in a race that featured 12 cautions and 12 DNFs is an impressive feat by itself. However, the Elk Grove native wanted to win. His most recent victory came at Bristol a few weeks ago.

For the upcoming race, the good news is that Kansas suits Larson’s driving style. He is too good at running the wall, exactly what’s needed to be successful at the 1.5-mile racetrack located in Kansas City.

“You spend the run really searching all over the track, just trying to find grip,” Kyle Larson said during a recent interview (quoted by Speedway Digest). “Usually by the end of the run, we're right up against the wall. I didn't close it out in Texas last weekend, so hopefully I can redeem myself this weekend and get the job done."

Larson is no stranger to the nuances of Kansas Speedway. He has 20 previous starts there, two of which have resulted in wins. Besides that, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has six top-fives and nine top-10s at the tri-oval speedway.

Kyle Larson is already in the playoffs, so winning any more races will get him additional playoff points. His teammates, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, have yet to score their first wins of the season.

Kyle Larson reflects on losing control of his car at Texas Motor Speedway

Last week, Kyle Larson qualified fourth on Row 2 alongside Team Penske’s Austin Cindric. So there’s no denying that Larson’s No. 5 Chevy was super fast. But he fell short on capitalizing on the restarts.

Detailing the same in his post-race interview, the NASCAR ace said (via Newsweek),

"(Michael) McDowell just did a really good job of timing the restarts. He left pretty much when I did, and he had a push behind him. He got clear to the lead and I just lost control of the race there. It was a bummer to do that. If I could have kept the lead, we would have been hard to beat in clean air like that."

Larson bagged 50 points that day, more than anyone else on the field. As of now, he sits second in the driver standings with 408 points to his name.

"All-in-all, it was a good points day for us today. The No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet team did a great job today. The car was good. We'll just study it and try to do a better job next time," he added.

Larson’s upcoming race will stream live on Fox Sports 1, 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

