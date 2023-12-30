Kyle Larson dials back on 2024 schedule in favor of Sprint Car Racing: “My schedule is crazy this year”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is one of the greatest stock car racing drivers of this generation. His ability to quickly adapt to different racing disciplines makes him a complete stock car driver. Apart from his full-time commitment with HMS in the Cup Series, the #5 Chevy driver also competes in races like Sprint and late model series.

Larson will have a busy 2024 schedule as he has to race full-time in the Cup as well as in Sprint Car Racing. His 2024 season could feature up to 40 dirt races.

Expand Tweet

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed his excitement about returning to the Late Model track after a long break. He has raced much during the offseason. He confirmed that he would be sacrificing some late-model races due to a packed schedule primarily focused on Sprint Car competitions.

Despite the busy schedule, Kyle Larson remains hopeful and committed to participating in at least 15 Late Model races, acknowledging that it's better than having no races at all.

“I’m definitely excited for the Late Model. It’s been so long since I’ve run, and I haven’t raced a lot this offseason. There will definitely be less Late Model races I get to run this year just because my Sprint Car schedule is so busy. May is busy. My schedule is crazy this year. Unfortunately, that means less Late Model races but I still think I’ll hit 15 or so, which is better than nothing I guess,” Larson said as reported by sportsnaut.com.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson has a passion for racing and the determination to balance multiple racing commitments despite the challenges posed by a busy schedule.

Kyle Larson reviews his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The #5 Chevrolet driver came close to winning his second Cup title at Phoenix Raceway but the speed he required to beat eventual title winner Ryan Blaney was not enough.

Kyle Larson has scored 4 wins, 15 top-fives, 18 top 10s, and led most 1,127 laps in the 36-races schedule. He finished the season in second place in the points table.

Reflecting on another successful campaign with HMS, Larson said (via NASCAR.com):

“I was just not as good as a few guys, especially Blaney and Ross (Chastain) probably. It would’ve been difficult, but my team did a really good job all season. I’m extremely proud of them. We had an up-and-down year, and we finally put together two solid weeks in a row (sixth at Martinsville, third in the season finale at Phoenix). I don’t know if we’ve done that all year. We’ll come back next year and try to be stronger.”