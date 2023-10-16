Kyle Larson 'dirt tracking' in Las Vegas race to save himself from crashing impressed Jeff Gordon

Kyle Larson became the first driver to secure a spot in the final four of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after winning the Cup Series race in Las Vegas.

Following the race, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon weighed in on Larson's exceptional victory, shedding light on the inconveniences faced by the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team.

Speaking with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Gordon emphasized Larson's remarkable resilience throughout the race. The 52-year-old elaborated on the troubles that Kyle Larson encountered during the race, including a bout with a loose car and the potential fallout from a collision. He said:

“When it first popped up, I saw him shaking the car and I thought that he had a tire going down or something. I didn't even realize what happened until they showed the replay.”

It was a defining moment in the race when Larson expertly executed his save after making contact with the wall, one that left many including Jeff Gordon in awe. Referring to the Elk Grove native's dirt background, he remarked:

"Skill, luck, all of this aligned allowed him to have minimum damage. He was dirt tracking it, using that experience."

Jeff Gordon on the blistering pit stop and Kyle Larson's prospects as a driver

The race in Vegas witnessed a pivotal moment when Larson's pit crew executed a lightning-fast stop, propelling him ahead of the pole winner Christopher Bell. Gordon lauded both Kyle Larson and the team's focus, acknowledging that this critical pit stop was instrumental in securing the victory. He said:

"He and the team were so focused today. That last pit stop got him up front. He did a great job on the restart."

Reflecting on the overall intensity of the race, the Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman expressed pride in Larson and his team's performance.

"It was a great battle today, there were a lot of fast race cars. So, proud of the effort and proud to see these guys going to Phoenix in the first race of this round," Gordon declared.

When asked about his opinion on the 31-year-old as a driver, Gordon aptly stated:

"He is the kind that has worked really hard to get himself all these opportunities and he capitalizes on them. He is a real talent."

With a spot in the final four already secured, Kyle Larson's sights would undoubtedly be set on clinching the ultimate prize - the NASCAR Cup Series championship - for the second time in his career.